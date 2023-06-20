Exoskeleton Market to Reach $14.58 Bn by 2030, with 45.9% CAGR Driven by Rising Elderly Population and Stroke Incidence

Reports And Data

The global exoskeleton market size was USD 484.8 Million in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 45.9% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Exoskeleton Market had a valuation of USD 484.8 Million in 2021 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.9% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of stroke among the elderly population worldwide is expected to be a significant driver of market revenue growth. The adoption of medical devices in various industries such as automotive, military, defense, and construction is another key factor contributing to the market's revenue growth. Additionally, the rising number of Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) is anticipated to generate demand in global markets. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC), there were 17,730, 17,810, and 10,900 SCI cases in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. Moreover, approximately 296,000 Americans have some form of SCI.

Furthermore, the growing population with impairments is driving the need for robotic rehabilitation equipment. Revenue growth in the market is expected to be fueled by musculoskeletal injuries and disorders such as Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI), Cumulative Trauma Disorders (CTD), and Occupational Overuse Syndromes (OOS). According to the World Health Organization's statistics from February 2021, approximately 1.71 billion people worldwide suffer from musculoskeletal disorders. In the construction industry, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) reported in November 2020 that 480,000 employees in the U.K. experienced work-related musculoskeletal ailments in 2019-20, with a rate of 2,020 cases per 100,000 workers.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1428

Moreover, exoskeletons are being utilized to assist military personnel who have physical deformities due to battle traumas, as well as to address health issues and enhance athletic capabilities. They can aid humans in walking, standing, and lifting heavy objects, making significant contributions to healthcare.

Segments Covered in the Report –

• The global exoskeleton market can be categorized based on various factors. Firstly, by product type, it can be divided into powered exoskeletons and passive exoskeletons. Powered exoskeletons are equipped with motors or actuators to provide assistance and enhance mobility, while passive exoskeletons rely on mechanical structures without any external power source.

• Another way to categorize the market is by component type. The hardware components of exoskeletons include electric actuators, pneumatic actuators, hydraulic systems, control systems/controllers, electric servos, and other mechanical parts. Additionally, software plays a crucial role in exoskeleton functionality, controlling and optimizing the movements and responses of the exoskeleton.

• The anatomy type of exoskeletons can be classified into lower extremities, upper extremities, and full body exoskeletons. Lower extremity exoskeletons primarily focus on assisting leg movements, while upper extremity exoskeletons support arm and hand movements. Full body exoskeletons cover both upper and lower body parts.

• Considering mobility, exoskeletons can be stationary or mobile. Stationary exoskeletons are designed for use in a fixed location, while mobile exoskeletons are designed to be portable and allow users to move freely.

• Exoskeletons can also be categorized based on the indication type. They can be used for paralysis, paraplegia, weak appendages, and other conditions where assistance in movement is required.

• Lastly, the end-use of exoskeletons can be classified into healthcare, military, industrial, and other sectors. In the healthcare sector, exoskeletons are utilized for rehabilitation and assisting individuals with mobility impairments. The military employs exoskeletons to support soldiers with physical deformities resulting from battle traumas. In the industrial sector, exoskeletons are used to enhance worker productivity and prevent injuries during physically demanding tasks. Other sectors may also utilize exoskeleton technology for specific purposes.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/exoskeleton-market

Strategic development:

At the Hannover Messe Digital Edition 2021 event, Ottobock introduced the Paexo Shoulder Jacket, Paexo Cool Sleeve, and Paexo Thumb Slim on 31 March 2021. These devices provide excellent relief to the body during physically demanding tasks such as overhead labor or lifting packages.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., a leading company in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial applications, unveiled EVOTM on 20 August 2020. This upper-body exoskeleton is designed to enhance endurance and reduce the strain caused by repetitive work. EVOTM builds upon the success of EksoVest technology, representing the next advancement in industrial exoskeletons with its innovative design.

Competitive Landscape:

The global exoskeleton market exhibits a moderately fragmented competitive landscape, with numerous key players operating at both global and regional levels. These players are actively involved in platform development and strategic alliances to enhance their portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market. The global market report includes prominent companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rex Bionics Ltd., Ekso Bionics, Cyberdyne Inc., ATOUN Inc., BIONIK, Hocoma, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Wandercraft, and Ottobock.

These companies play a significant role in driving innovation and advancements in the exoskeleton market. They strive to develop cutting-edge technologies and solutions that cater to the diverse needs and requirements of various industries and end-users. Through strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions, these key players aim to expand their market share and solidify their position in the global exoskeleton market.

Competition among these players is fueled by the growing demand for exoskeletons across multiple sectors, including healthcare, military, and industrial applications. As the market continues to evolve and witness technological advancements, these companies are actively investing in research and development to stay ahead of the competition and deliver state-of-the-art exoskeleton solutions.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1428

Overall, the presence of these major players, along with their continuous efforts in product development and strategic initiatives, contributes to the dynamic and competitive landscape of the global exoskeleton market.

Browse for more reports:

Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pelvic-organ-prolapse-repair-market

Lithium Therapy Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lithium-therapy-market

Implantable Ports Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/implantable-ports-market

Pigmentation Disorders Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pigmentation-disorders-market

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intracranial-pressure-monitoring-market