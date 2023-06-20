World Refugee Day: EU commits to remain a place where refugees find protection and safety 

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, celebrated on 20 June, the European Union reiterated its commitment to continue being a leading humanitarian and development donor helping refugees worldwide.

According to a joint statement released by the European Commission and the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, more than 110 million people are currently forcibly displaced around the world.

The EU says it will step up its efforts “to ensure that the EU remains a place where refugees find protection and safety”, including refugees from Ukraine.

“In particular, with Russia’s war against Ukraine, today Member States are hosting around 4 million people from Ukraine under temporary protection, with more than half being women and children,” says the statement. “The EU also provides protection and humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons in Ukraine, and we support refugees from Ukraine in the Republic of Moldova.”

