Young European Ambassadors to host discussion on impact of Russia’s war on children and environment

In response to the recent destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from the EU-Ukraine Working Group have partnered with the EU-funded Ukrainian-Georgian project enWAR_Mental to organise an interactive event this Friday, 23 June. The discussion will focus on how the war’s impact on children and the environment is interlinked.

During the event, participants will learn about the concept of Ecocide and a discussion with enWAR_Mental and their efforts to raise awareness on the topic, particularly through the perspective of children. The audience will have the opportunity to participate in a trivia quiz, which will test their knowledge and explore what more they’d like to learn in the future.

The event will be held online at 7:00 pm CET and registration is open to the public.

Moritz Clauder, YEA from Germany and Vice-Coordinator of the Dialogue Initiative EU-Ukraine Working Group, says it’s important to educate people on the humanitarian and environmental crimes tthat Russia has committed in Ukraine.

“We all saw the bombings, burning oil facilities, mines on the ground, and most recently the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine. We are deeply concerned about the ecological devastation, caused by Russia’s destruction of entire ecosystems across Ukraine and the globe,” he says.

The Young European Ambassadors initiative brings together young people from the Eastern Neighbourhood, the EU and the UK who foster dialogue and raise awareness of the EU’s work in the region.

The EU-Ukraine Working Group provides opportunities to learn about Ukraine and the issues which are important to young Ukrainians. The YEAs have scheduled many events for the second half of 2023 and look forward to welcoming everyone who wants to learn more about Ukraine’s history, culture and current challenges.