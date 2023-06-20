Solidarity: how the promise of a better world starts with unity

Written by: Cătălin Donțu | With contributions from: Dachi Chikhasvili & Freya Proudman

Between 26 and 28 May, Cătălin Donțu (YEA from Moldova), Dachi Chikhashvili (YEA from Georgia), and Freya Proudman (Mentor Facilitator for EU/UK YEAs) attended the Solidarity Action Day (SAD) for beginners Conference in Lübeck, Germany, organised by the Solidarity Action Day in Europe Movement (SAME) network. Together with more than 30 young people from around Europe (and beyond!), they brainstormed ways to implement a Solidarity Action Day in their own communities to increase youth participation and foster cohesion.

It’s easy to identify many challenges in our societies such as division, polarisation, and exclusion: this is exactly why it’s so important to discuss the concept of solidarity. What actually is solidarity and, more importantly, how can we use it as a tool to unite people in working towards solutions to both regional and global challenges?

As Young European Ambassadors, it should come as no surprise that solidarity is at the heart of who we are and what we do. Our communication programme, EU NEIGHBOURS East, is founded on solidarity between the EU and its Eastern Partnership neighbours (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine). This is clearly reflected in our motto #strongertogether, which to our YEAs is not just a phrase, but something we live by, breathe into our work, and aim to truly embody. Solidarity has kept us united through hardships and turbulent times. No matter the circumstances, it has provided us with motivation, ways and means to move forward, greater involvement in our communities, and the ability to raise awareness about the causes that are most important to us.

Solidarity is not just a filler word, and it’s important to emphasise that its abstract nature shouldn’t take away from its meaning. Solidarity means tangible action. It means helping our fellow neighbours, just as it means working together to grow our democracies brick by brick. Solidarity represents the readiness for collaborative and sustainable development. One for many, many for one. That is the essence of what youth work should be and what the Solidarity Action Day achieves.

Solidarity Action Day (SAD) is an annual event currently organised in 10 European countries by the 12 different member organisations that belong to the Solidarity Action Day Movement in Europe (SAME) Network. As part of the SAD, young people, typically school children, are given the day off from school in order to take up any job for one day, be it as a banker, hairdresser, teacher, shop clerk, or other! This allows them to gain exposure to different careers and develop their skills through a one-day work experience. It also allows them to involve themselves in their communities, because in return for their one day of “work”, the business makes a charitable donation of the one day’s worth of “salary” that the young person earned to the social cause or youth project that their organisation is supporting that year. Over the years, SAME member organisations have raised awareness and funds for a variety of different projects including women’s rights, equality and inclusion for minorities, and climate protection.

At the Solidarity Action Day conference, we learned about how we as YEAs could collaborate with the SAME Network and support the SAD initiative. We also had many opportunities to network with the other young organisations that were there. We were particularly pleased to see many young people from the Eastern Partnership countries in attendance! For those three days, young people from all around the continent came together to brainstorm ways to make the world fairer and more equitable through solidarity. We also learned practical skills, including how to organise solidarity campaigns, manage large teams, and collaborate effectively with various external partners.

Something that resonated with me was the importance of dialogue, particularly communication based on mutual respect and understanding, as a fundamental starting point for any solidarity campaign. Only by listening to, respecting, and amplifying the voices of the people and communities directly affected by your decisions can your organisation hope to achieve genuine, non-performative solidarity action. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to be loud when amplifying the voices of others. You can help their voices reach new platforms and be heard in environments that they haven’t yet accessed. Finally, remember that your words and actions can be truly impactful and to always stay considerate of the causes you’re supporting by taking time to learn about them and understand the impacts of your actions.

In solidarity with other young people from the Eastern Partnership countries, we wanted to further amplify the voices of some of our new friends we met at the conference. We decided to ask them about the importance of youth in their respective countries. Here are some of their answers:

Why is youth important in your country?

“As a developing country, Armenia needs young people. Youth have a crucial role in economic and social growth, since they are more likely to be open-minded, adaptive, and innovative, thus bringing fresh perspectives to the country, which further leads to new technological development.” Andranik, Youth Development Centre Armenia

“Belarusian youth represent freedom and a lot of young people from Belarus want to go home, because at the end of the day, they are the true Belarus. ” Stasia, Belarus

"Young people from The Republic of Moldova hold the key to a future filled with limitless possibilities. They possess the power to shape their nation's destiny, to drive progress, and to ignite positive change. By investing in their education, empowering their aspirations, and nurturing their talents, the Republic of Moldova can unlock a boundless wellspring of innovation, creativity, and resilience that can propel the country towards a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow." Cătălin, Young European Ambassador

"The vibrant and passionate youth of Georgia embody the spirit of hope, determination, and endless potential. They are the catalysts of transformation." Ruslan and Elnur, Solidarity Museum Georgia

Additionally, we had the chance to interview Janne, one of the amazing volunteers and organisers of the SAD conference about her opinions around the importance of solidarity in youth work.

In her opinion, youth should be involved in all decision-making processes and mentored to reach their potential as soon as possible for the betterment of society at large. One example of an institution that she admires is the Council of Europe Youth Council. She suggests that such a model could be implemented both locally and globally, from municipal councils to international organisations. Most importantly, she believes an attitudinal shift is needed when it comes to the priorities of youth involvement. Youth shouldn’t repeatedly accept being told that they are the future. Young people are as much of the present as any other generation.

To truly amplify their voices and the causes they care about, young people should look more into solidarity. That was the importance of the conference, in Janne’s opinion. The conference aimed to give participants a clear understanding of the strong potential that their actions can have when they work together with others. It hoped to inspire the participants to organise their own Solidarity Action Days or to get involved in different activities that are founded on solidarity. The SAME network also places importance on intercultural exchange, enabling young people from across Europe to meet and share ideas. They believe this can also serve as a reminder that young people are never alone in their ambition to create change.

“Young people shouldn’t think of themselves as the future, they should think of themselves as the present” Janne, SAME Network

Solidarity is a powerful tool to bring about meaningful change, so if we are to create both a present and future that mirrors the values that we hold dear to our hearts, we have to start by working with the people around us, since they, just as us, hold the power to unite in diversity and push forward for a better world.