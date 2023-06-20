EU Mission in Armenia hiring 23 employes: apply now

The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) has opened 23 new positions in the Head of Mission Office, Chief of Staff Office, Operations, Security and Duty of Care, and Mission Support Department.

The positions are for full time work, in a multicultural environment, during regular business hours, with a fixed term contract until February 2025. Most positions have duty stations in Yeghegnadzor, but also in Jermuk, Martoni, Goris, Ijevan, and Kapan.

All applicants should enjoy civil rights and permits for employment under local law, have a good working knowledge of English, knowledge of Armenian (native speaker), and level of education as indicated in the respective job description.

The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) is a non-executive, non-armed civilian Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) Mission. EUMA will observe and report on the security situation along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan. It will contribute to human security in conflict-affected areas in Armenia and contribute to build confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan populations.

The deadline for applications is 10 July but EUMA encourages interested applicants to apply as soon as possible.

