Investors in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC).

Investors, who purchased Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) shares prior to March 2022 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: HBNC shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 20, 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: HBNC shares against Horizon Bancorp, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities, that as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision, that the restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

Those who purchased Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

