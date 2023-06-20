Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,925 in the last 365 days.

Investors in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC).

Investors, who purchased Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) shares prior to March 2022 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: HBNC shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 20, 2023, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of certain investors in NASDAQ: HBNC shares against Horizon Bancorp, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities, that as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision, that the restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

Those who Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Investors in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more