Quisitive Partners with Board International to Deliver Financial Planning & Analysis Capabilities to Customers

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, has partnered with Board International (“Board”) to directly connect its financial planning and analysis (“FP&A”) solutions to Quisitive’s Microsoft Dynamics offering.



Board International, is a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations to plan smarter, enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. With Board, a Microsoft-preferred solution, companies can manage and control their entire planning process from goal setting down to operational execution in one, user-friendly environment.

Quisitive and its acquired organizations have been premier partners with Board for over ten years. In the past year, the Company has worked in close partnership with Board to create a connector between the Board solutions portfolio and Microsoft technologies to enable 360-degree insights for joint customers. Quisitive worked in conjunction with Board to develop a direct connector, soon to be available on the Microsoft Marketplace, between the general ledger data captured in Dynamics 365 and Board’s planning platform to enhance the FP&A capabilities of enterprises leveraging Microsoft technologies. This connector allows for previously unavailable visibility and efficiencies, enabling better planning and analysis.

The partnership between Board and Quisitive enables more diverse recurring revenue streams, expands Quisitive’s portfolio of offers, and combines technology capabilities with business needs to deliver value to customers. Quisitive provides customers with an end-to-end FP&A experience from implementation of the Board solution, integrating it into their existing systems, and training staff to operationalize. Partnership with Board enables a go-to-market motion direct into the office of the CFO, creating additional entry points for Quisitive to help customers initiate, grow, and innovate in their digital transformation journey.

"The integration between Board's Intelligent Planning platform and the general ledger data hosted in Microsoft Dynamics 365 opens up exciting new possibilities for the partnership between Board and Quisitive. Our customers need more comprehensive visibility into their data landscape, and this collaboration allows us to deliver intelligent planning solutions through Board that seamlessly integrate with Dynamics. By doing so, we empower businesses with faster and more precise insights, adding significant value to their operations," said Marco Limena CEO of Board International.

“FP&A is a critical business need for many organizations, and through a close partnership with Board and our innovative connector to the Microsoft Dynamics platform - enabled by our deep Microsoft expertise - Quisitive is delivering enhanced FP&A capabilities to customers. It’s an opportunity for us to better serve customers’ needs while creating additional recurring revenue by selling Board’s solution, and enhancing the value proposition of the Dynamics platform,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart.

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Placed as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

