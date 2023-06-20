Seattle Aviation Solutions Lands New Growth Strategy with HawkSearch

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that Seattle Aviation Solutions has chosen its AI-powered site search solution HawkSearch to power its B2B SalesForce Site.



Seattle Aviation Solutions (SAS) is the aviation supplier of choice to customers worldwide, including commercial, business, and general aviation, and has selected Bridgeline's HawkSearch to power search and personalized recommendations for its B2B site. SAS has three strategically located distribution hubs globally and supports quality manufacturers, including Beechcraft, Cessna, Embraer, Challenger, Boeing, Gulfstream, Airbus, and Hawker.

The Aviation services company selected HawkSearch to power its onsite search solution because of its personalized recommendation platform, SalesForce connector, and the ability to scale up search functionality as its online business grows.

HawkSearch has over a decade's experience powering growth for B2B customers such as Packard, Berlin Packaging, and Cables to Go. HawkSearch drives B2B ecommerce revenue growth through AI-powered features such as Smart Search and Dynamic Targeting, getting search solutions up and running fast with its Rapid UI Framework.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, says, "We are proud to partner with such a prestigious company in the Aviation sector, and look forward to watching Seattle Aviation Solutions' ecommerce and revenue growth soar."

