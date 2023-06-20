Clinical ink Appoints Andrew Kraus as Chief Technology Officer

Adds expertise and leadership in development of clinical technologies.

/EIN News/ -- Winston Salem, NC, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, announced the appointment of Andrew Kraus as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Kraus will lead the development of the company’s expanding technology portfolio to support clinical trials.

Kraus is an accomplished global healthcare executive with a 30-year track record of successful innovation in clinical trials leveraging his background in technology, strategy, operations, and finance. Prior to Clinical ink, Kraus served as Chief Operating Officer for World Care Clinical, a CRO providing centralized imaging and other services supporting clinical trials. He currently sits on the Board of Directors for Algorics, a specialized clinical data services company.

“I am passionate about making a meaningful difference for patients by streamlining the clinical trials process,” Andrew Kraus commented. “There is so much opportunity to simplify the capture of clinical data from patients. I’m excited to drive innovation as part of the Clinical ink team as we lead the industry in the development and deployment of integrated clinical trial technologies.”

Previously, Kraus held executive roles at several companies leading clinical technology and operations. These included experience as Chief Operating Officer at Bioclinica (now part of Clario); SVP Service, Strategy and Operations at Signant; and Chief Operating Officer and Treasurer for the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.

Kraus has deep knowledge of the clinical trial space, having co-founded Beacon Bioscience as Chief Technology Officer and overseen its growth into a global imaging and clinical event adjudication provider. The company was acquired by ICON plc to become ICON Medical Imaging, where Kraus managed all of ICON’s imaging and data technology businesses.

“I am delighted that Andrew has joined us as CTO,” said Jonathan Goldman M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Clinical ink. “He brings tremendous expertise in the use of technology to solve unmet needs in clinical trials and patient care to our organization. He is the right person to lead the growth of our patient-centered technology platform.”

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company bringing data, technology, and patient-centric research together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, and digital biomarkers advancements, including use of Continuous Glucose Monitoring for detection of hypoglycemia, support the next generation of clinical trials and ultimately the clinical management of patients.

