Beyond Healthcare is excited to be joining the thriving Cleveland/Beachwood area community
Intensive Mental health treatment services, where teens and families heal together.BEACHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Healthcare is excited to announce the opening of its third mental health facility for teens and families. Due to the increasing need for adolescent mental healthcare across our nation, Beyond Healthcare is opening more facilities across the state of Ohio.
You are warmly invited to join us and the Mayor of Beachwood for a Ribbon Ceremony and Open House on June 22nd from 4-6 pm, located at 23600 Commerce Park Rd., Suite A, Beachwood, Ohio 44122.
Beyond Healthcare is thrilled to become part of such a thriving community, and we look forward to you joining us for refreshments, wellness activities, and an opportunity to learn more about the intensive mental health programs for teens that we offer!
About Beyond Healthcare:
The Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES), which was conducted by CDC during January–June 2021, indicated more than one in three high school students (37.1%) experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, 44.2% of students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, almost 20% seriously considered suicide, and 9.0% attempted suicide during the 12 months before the survey.
Beyond Healthcare provides holistic intensive mental health care to teens ages 11-17 and their families. We help families heal by providing both full day Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), after school Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), and virtual Intensive Outpatient Program behavioral healthcare services coupled with medication management and individual counseling to give teens the tools to manage their mental health conditions and succeed in life. Services are provided in a highly personalized manner, that acknowledges the impact that past and current trauma have on overall health, address basic needs, and we pride ourselves on building trusting relationships with our clients. We are committed to being agents of change in reducing stigma and building a purposeful community as a key to our clients’ lifelong wellness. No two clients are identical, so our mental health treatment options are diverse and
research-based. To learn more, visit beyondhccleveland.com and follow us on Facebook.
