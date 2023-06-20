Carbon Steel Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1,273.26 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 3.4%

Emergen Research Logo

Positive outlook of the construction industry is a key factor driving global carbon steel market revenue growth

Carbon Steel Market Size – USD 934.33 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends – Rising demand for carbon steel and growth of the construction industry in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon steel market size is expected to reach USD 1,273.26 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady carbon steel market revenue growth can be attributed to the positive outlook of the construction industry.

Different forms of carbon steel have practically endless construction applications and are highly preferred for building frames in commercial, governmental, and residential structures is low-carbon steel. Low-carbon steel is used to make produce automotive components, steel pipes, bridges, nails, wires, and chains among others. Cutting tools, springs, coils, wrenches, hammers, and tools needed in construction and mechanical applications are produced using high-carbon steel due to greater hardness and durability.

The use of High-Strength, Low-Alloy (HSLA) steels contain other elements such as copper, nickel, vanadium, and molybdenum, and are frequently categorized as low-carbon steels. High-strength, low-alloy steels have greater strengths owing to heat treatment. These materials are ductile and are therefore simple to shape and machine. HSLAs are more corrosion-resistant than standard low-carbon steels.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 14 December 2021, Mill Steel Co., which is one of North America’s largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, announced its full line of flat-rolled carbon steel products that is available for purchase through its e-Commerce website. The website features 65,000+ tons of steel available for purchase with full physical and chemical certification provided for each coil.

Medium carbon steel segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing use in various applications owing to various benefits. Heat treatment can strengthen these metals, which have carbon contents of 0.25–0.6% and manganese levels of 0.6–1.6%, although this can only be done on very thin sections without the use of additional alloying elements. These steels are stronger, but less ductile when compared to lower-carbon steels. The use of medium-carbon steel is advantageous for items such as railroad tracks, train wheels, crankshafts, gears, and equipment parts that require higher strength and durability.

The construction segment is expected to account for relatively large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of carbon steel for various applications. There are a number of benefits to using carbon steel in construction applications including due to high durability, strength, and shock resistance. Commercial, government, and residential constructions and buildings made of carbon steel are better suited to endure natural disasters such as earthquakes and tornadoes. In addition to being recyclable, reusable, and sustainable, carbon steel. Since carbon steel can be worked considerably more effectively than other metals, various products can be produced at less cost. It can be produced using less metal and still serve the same purpose, making it far less expensive than materials made of other metals, such copper.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to high growth in the shipbuilding industry in the region. For instance, China's shipbuilding industry accounted for 48.4% market share of the global shipbuilding market based on the metric tons of deadweight finished in 2021. In addition, in 2021, orders placed by hand and newly received orders together made up 48.1% of all orders placed globally. The Philippines, which are currently ranked fourth globally in the industry, have also significantly improved since 2010 to become one of the world's major shipbuilding centers. As a result, demand for carbon steel is rising as the shipbuilding sector expands, which is driving market revenue growth.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

ArcelorMittal, HBIS Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO, United States Steel Corporation, EVRAZ plc, Baosteel Group, JFE Steel Corporation, NLMK, AK Steel International B.V.

Regional Landscape section of the Carbon Steel report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Carbon Steel Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Carbon Steel market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Kilo Tons)

Low Carbon Steel

Medium Carbon Steel

High Carbon Steel

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Kilo Tons)

Shipbuilding

Construction

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) (Kilo Tons)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Carbon Steel market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others

