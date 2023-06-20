Cardiac Biomarkers Market to Reach USD 17.55 Billion by 2028, Registering a CAGR of 10.4% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Cardiac Biomarkers market was valued at USD 7.96 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.55 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cardiac Biomarkers Market had a value of USD 7.96 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.55 Billion by 2028, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death and refers to conditions involving narrowed or blocked blood vessels that can lead to stroke, heart attack, or chest pain (angina). The World Health Organization recommends several lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking, reducing salt intake, consuming fruits and vegetables, engaging in regular physical activity, and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Cardiac biomarkers are naturally occurring substances (enzymes, hormones, and proteins) that are released into the blood when the heart is under stress or pressure. They serve as indicators to assess the presence or severity of cardiovascular diseases. Symptoms of cardiovascular diseases include pain or discomfort in the neck, arms, or chest, sweating, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Cardiac biomarkers can aid in the diagnosis of cardiac ischemia and acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

The market growth is driven by factors such as increased public-private investments, growing awareness of early diagnostics, and the establishment of regulatory frameworks for biomarkers. These factors contribute to reducing the incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Given the high rates of morbidity and mortality associated with CVDs and significant government funding, research activities aimed at preventing and treating cardiac diseases have increased globally. Cardiac biomarkers are known for their accuracy and fast delivery systems, which further contribute to the growth of the biomarker market.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The Cardiac Biomarkers market can be categorized based on different factors.

In terms of product types, the following biomarkers contribute to revenue generation in the market:

1. Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

2. Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA)

3. Myoglobin

4. Troponins (T and I)

5. Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

6. Others

Revenue generated from the location of testing is also an important aspect:

1. Laboratory Testing

2. Point of Care Testing

The market can also be analyzed based on its application in various areas:

1. Myocardial Infarction

2. Congestive Heart Failure

3. Acute Coronary Syndrome

4. Atherosclerosis

5. Others

Lastly, the end users who contribute to revenue in the market are:

1. Diagnostic Laboratories

2. Hospitals and Clinics

These different factors play a crucial role in shaping the Cardiac Biomarkers market and its revenue potential.

Strategic development:

The Cardiac Biomarkers Market is undergoing strategic development to capitalize on the growing demand for early diagnostics and improved treatment options for cardiovascular diseases. Several key strategies are being implemented to drive market growth and enhance the competitive landscape.

1. Product Development and Innovation: Market players are focusing on developing novel cardiac biomarkers with improved accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity. Continuous research and development efforts are aimed at identifying and validating new biomarkers that can provide better insights into cardiac health and aid in early disease detection.

2. Partnerships and Collaborations: Companies are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to leverage complementary expertise and resources. Collaborations between diagnostic companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and research institutions are aimed at developing integrated solutions for cardiac disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.

3. Expansion of Test Applications: Market participants are expanding the application areas for cardiac biomarkers beyond traditional uses. Biomarkers are being explored for their potential in assessing risks associated with specific cardiac conditions, monitoring treatment response, and predicting disease outcomes. This diversification of test applications helps broaden the market and cater to evolving clinical needs.

Competitive Landscape:

The Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market is highly competitive, and several key players dominate the industry. These companies play a significant role in shaping the market dynamics and driving innovation in cardiac biomarker testing. Some of the prominent players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Randox Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Abbott Laboratories is a leading player known for its comprehensive range of cardiac biomarker assays, including troponin tests and natriuretic peptide tests. Beckman Coulter is renowned for its high-quality immunoassay systems that enable the measurement of cardiac biomarkers with excellent sensitivity and precision. Becton, Dickinson and Company offer a wide range of diagnostic solutions, including cardiac biomarker tests, aimed at improving patient care and clinical decision-making.

Biomerieux is a key player in the field of in vitro diagnostics, offering an extensive portfolio of cardiac biomarker assays for early detection and management of cardiovascular diseases. Bio-Rad Laboratories specializes in developing innovative diagnostic technologies, including cardiac biomarker assays that provide accurate and reliable results.

Randox Laboratories is known for its cutting-edge biochemistry and immunoassay platforms used in cardiac biomarker testing. Roche Diagnostics Corporation offers a comprehensive suite of cardiac biomarker tests, including troponin assays, to aid in the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac conditions. Siemens Healthcare is a global leader in medical diagnostics, offering a range of cardiac biomarker assays and integrated testing solutions.

Thermo Fisher Scientific provides a wide range of cardiac biomarker assays, including high-sensitivity troponin tests, to aid in the early diagnosis and management of cardiac diseases. These key players drive innovation, research, and development in the Cardiac Biomarkers Market, contributing to its growth and advancements in diagnostic testing technologies.

