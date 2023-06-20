New Leaders Emerge in BPM Partners’ Annual Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix Report

2023 -2024 Edition Adds Category Layer to Make it Easier to Identify Top-Performing Vendors

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners , the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced the immediate availability of its new Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix (VLM) designed to provide an up-to-date view of vendors in the 2023 BPM market. This comprehensive document combines an industry expert’s assessment with customer satisfaction ratings and pricing data. End user organizations can get a report sample featuring two vendors of their choosing. The 2023-2024 report is available now.



The new Leaders category includes Board International, Fluence Technologies, Planful, Prophix, OneStream Software, Talentia Software Group, and Vena. Wolters Kluwer (CCH® Tagetik) is, once again, in the top position in the new Premier Leaders category, earning top ratings in both customer satisfaction and market momentum. Other noteworthy vendors in the new Challengers and Key Competitors categories include: Acterys, Anaplan, Centage, IBM, JustPerform, Pigment, SAP, Unit4, and XLerant. “These vendors have very satisfied customers and continue to gain market share,” said Craig Schiff, President and CEO of BPM Partners. “They are all worth considering for any performance management project.”

The Matrix objectively organizes vendors by market momentum (customer count/deal size) and customer success (overall satisfaction rating). The 2023-2024 VLM is a single report that presents the industry’s sole unified view of the solution choices available for budgeting and financial planning, financial consolidation and close, operational planning, financial reporting, and analytics.

Key Elements of the 2023-2024 VLM:

Categories for Premier Leaders, Leaders, Key Competitors, and Challengers layered atop Customer Satisfaction-based rows and Market Momentum-based columns

Extended AI coverage

Multi-page vendor profiles

Recommendation rate metric with an enthusiasm measure

Radar charts comparing individual vendor ratings in 16 attributes against the industry average

Charts comparing all vendors in a market segment

Operational planning and analysis checkbox grid for sales performance management, revenue performance management, supply chain planning and analysis, demand planning, workforce planning, and more

Advanced financial consolidation checkbox grid for disclosure management, close management, account reconciliation, trial balance, regulatory compliance, and more

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions and has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial consolidation, close and reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges. Vendor-neutral experts guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to BPMPartners.com . Follow BPM Partners on Twitter @BPMTeam and LinkedIn BPM Partners | LinkedIn .