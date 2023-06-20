Kaltura Wins “Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year” in the 5th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura”), the video experience cloud, today announced that Kaltura Video Cloud for Education has been selected as the winner of the “Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year” award in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Organized by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, the award recognizes leaders from across the world in EdTech.

Kaltura Video Cloud for Education powers real-time, live, and VOD experiences for online programs and virtual learning and includes a range of products for virtual classrooms, lecture capture, webinars and live events, and advanced video integrations with Learning Management Platforms.

“We are proud to have been chosen for this award, which serves as a strong validation of our success and momentum in helping schools engage students and faculty across a wide range of digital experiences and use cases,” said Matthew Davis, SVP North American Education at Kaltura. “We are honored to continue to serve our customers and power hybrid and online learning programs for students around the globe while ensuring the delivery of video solutions that are accessible to all.”

Kaltura will be traversing the US and bringing the best and the brightest from all walks of higher-ed tech to a campus near you as part of the Kaltura Connect Education Track roadshow. Connect will focus on highlighting how implementing video to all aspects of higher education can help increase engagement, retention, awareness, and revenue for your institution. To attend at a campus near you, please register here.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 countries worldwide.

“Beyond thinking critically, collaborating, and encouraging creativity, the right technology in a digital classroom is necessary to enhance student learning. Video drives student engagement, interactive learning experiences, and better learning outcomes. Whether virtual classrooms for synchronous instruction and collaboration or VOD for self-paced, anytime learning, the technology is incredibly flexible,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “The Kaltura Video Cloud for Education is a breakthrough solution in this area, providing a holistic approach to video where each video modality enhances the next. Kaltura's many options and flexibility are all designed to create engaging, personalized, and accessible experiences on campus and beyond. Congratulations to the Kaltura team for taking home our ‘Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year’ award for 2023!”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands, reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM, and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

