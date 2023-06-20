TELUS and JOLT invest in a healthier future, installing EV charging stations across Canada

New partnership will see up to 5,000 chargers installed across Canadian cities offering free, fast and clean charging

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced a strategic partnership with Australian electric vehicle (EV) charging company, JOLT, to install up to 5,000 public DC fast chargers across Canada, running on the award winning TELUS network. With millions of electric vehicles forecast to be on Canadian roads in years to come, there is a need for more than 200,000 public chargers to be installed by 2030 . This partnership accelerates the development of critical infrastructure to meet this demand, helping to drive the adoption of electric vehicles and support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.



“Our partnership with JOLT is just the latest demonstration of TELUS partnering with innovators who share our values, and investing in a healthier, more sustainable future,” said Tony Geheran, Chief Operations Officer, TELUS. “We are already 90 per cent of the way to achieving our goal of using 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025 due to our investments in Power Purchase Agreements, and this collaboration is another significant step forward benefitting Canadians and our environment.”

Later this year, JOLT and TELUS will begin installing their comprehensive network of EV charging stations across Canada which will include TELUS’ public Wi-Fi capability. Across the JOLT EV charging network, all electric vehicle drivers will be able to use their JOLT app to access 7 kWh of free charging per day, which equates to 40 to 50 kilometres of range and 15 to 20 minutes of charge time, depending on the vehicle.

Powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, JOLT has been working to facilitate the growth of EV usage globally. Coupled with TELUS’ dedication to being a world leader in environmental sustainability and using technology for a greener future, this partnership will create more accessible, affordable EV charging in cities across Canada.

“We are excited to bring our free, fast, clean charging network to Canada to help Canadian drivers transition to EVs faster. Drivers can save approximately $1,000 annually by charging with JOLT. Availability of reliable, fast charging is a critical component of Canada’s transition to zero emission transport. We’re thrilled to partner with TELUS who share our values with a focus on innovation to deliver best-in-class customer experiences,” said Doug McNamee, Chief Executive Officer, JOLT.

JOLT is Australia’s largest, free, fast EV charging network and already has a broad range of partnerships throughout Australia, having partnered with Transport for NSW, Endeavour Energy, Ausgrid and a variety of local government councils across the country. JOLT launched in New Zealand last year and is working to build charging infrastructure in partnership with governments, cities, utilities, transit authorities and private landowners.

For TELUS, the partnership is another demonstration of its longstanding commitment to leverage its technology, products and services to build a better, more sustainable future. As the only telecommunications company in Wall Street Journal’s top 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World, the partnership builds on its bold environmental, social and governance strategy, recently shared in the 2022 Sustainability Report , which will enable TELUS to become a zero-waste, carbon-neutral company by 2030 and rely on 100 per cent of electricity from renewable sources by 2025.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to a more sustainable future, visit telus.com/sustainability .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 31 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 67 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About JOLT

JOLT is Australia’s first and largest network of free, fast electric vehicle fast-charging stations and Australia’s first and only carbon-negative verified digital out-of-home advertising network. As Australia’s leading EV charge point operator, JOLT’s mission is to make electric mobility more accessible to drivers through zero-cost and fast charging. JOLT offers Australian EV drivers 7 kWh, or around 50 kilometres, of free, fast charging in return for featuring advertising on the JOLT on-street, state-of-the-art charging kiosks. Using innovative tech, enabled by partnerships with governments and companies, JOLT is creating a functional and sustainable charging network that runs off GreenPower accredited 100% renewable wind and solar energy and delivers best-in-class customer experience and infrastructure solutions to communities. JOLT - Accelerating the shift to a zero emissions future. joltcharge.com/ca

