Wearable Devices Launches New Mudra Band Application on the Apple App Store and Adds a Custom Designed Apple Watch Face for Mudra Band Users

/EIN News/ -- YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the "Company"), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, is excited to announce that the new Mudra Band application is now available in the Apple App Store. The Company also added an exclusive custom-designed Apple Watch Face for Mudra Band users.

The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, uses neural signals from the wrist to translate user intent to input touchless commands for Apple ecosystem devices. The Mudra Band’s Air-Touch functionality enables the use of subtle finger movements for point, click, and drag and drop commands. These natural and familiar gestures are used for tap to select, pinch to scroll, swipe, hold, and navigate to any area of interest using gestures in a relaxed spatial body posture.

The Air-Touch functionality also supports a seamless switch and toggle of input between Apple products – spanning across iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, Apple TVs, and additional devices such as augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, extended reality headsets, and mobile gaming devices. The new Mudra Watch Face provides quick and convenient and effortless control switch between the user’s iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computer, directly from their Apple Watch.

A major new feature in the Mudra Band application is displaying Surface Neural Conductance (SNC) signal patterns of the user’s ulnar, median and radial wrist nerve bundles, live and in real-time. Observing neural signals provides a plethora of insight into the mind-body connection, revealing the intricate interplay between thoughts, emotions, and physiological responses, deepening our understanding of brain-body communication.

Real-time monitoring of neural signals opens groundbreaking possibilities for promising use-cases. It can help promote self-awareness, emotional regulation, and stress management by providing real-time feedback on the mind-body connection. The ability to visualize and analyze real-time neural signals in a non-invasive form spurs developments in brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) and neurofeedback technologies.

"We are excited to introduce the Mudra Band application, along with the unique Mudra Apple Watch Face, which will revolutionize the way Apple ecosystem users interact with their devices," said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. "While the Mudra Band device is currently in pre-order, the launch of the app on the Apple App Store and the addition of the specialized watch face bring us one step closer to our vision of touchless spatial interactions using familiar gestures. With these new features, we believe users will experience a new level of convenience and efficiency in their daily interactions with their Apple devices."

The Mudra Band app for Apple Watch is now available for download on the Apple App Store. To learn more about Mudra Band, its capabilities, and to stay updated on the availability of the Mudra Band device, please visit www.mudra-band.com.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company”) is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the extended reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

