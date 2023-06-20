Ramon.Space and Foxconn Partner to Launch Revolutionary High-Volume Space Computing Products

/EIN News/ -- Los Altos, CA and Taipei, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramon.Space, the leader in Space-resilient computing infrastructure, and Ingrasys, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group and the world's largest manufacturer of server and storage platforms, announced today a strategic agreement to deliver high-volume space computing products. As part of the agreement, Ingrasys will manufacture Ramon.Space computing products globally, establishing the production line of the industry’s first high-volume space computing products. This collaboration represents a major milestone in the rapidly expanding space economy and marks the first time Ingrasys has ventured into the space industry.

The space economy which is estimated to reach $1 trillion by 2040 is highly dominated by the usage of data in space. The development of advanced computing capabilities that can efficiently store, process, and connect in orbit and beyond will serve as the crucial infrastructure necessary to enable the growth.

By combining Ingrasys world-class manufacturing capabilities and Ramon.Space's expertise in space technology, the companies will disrupt the space industry by rolling out an assembly of the highest quality, cost-effective computing products to global markets, setting a new standard for innovation, accessibility, and efficiency in space computing. With rapid production ramp up and volume manufacturing costs, Ramon.Space is positioned to meet increasing customer demands at an ideal price point. This collaboration will enable powerful computing capabilities for space missions and contribute to the growth and development of the space economy in the coming years.

“As the trusted leader in computing infrastructure in the terrestrial world, venturing into space computing infrastructure would be another area for us to expand as we continue to see the tremendous potential in space,” said Benjamin Ting, CEO, Ingrasys. “We are excited to collaborate with Ramon.Space, the market leader to pioneer the next phase of the space industry and make space computing accessible to everyone.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with such a renowned manufacturer as Ingrasys,” said Avi Shabtai, CEO of Ramon.Space. “By leveraging both company’s core competencies, we will build a strong foundation to expand and dominate the computing infrastructure market, paving the way for the next generation of space services, and applications,” said Ramon.Space CEO Avi Shabtai.

Ingrasys has cutting-edge manufacturing facilities for top-of-the-line servers, storage, and HPC accelerators. To guarantee high-quality space-grade products, Ingrasys has achieved AS9100 certification, the gold standard for quality and safety management in the aerospace industry. The space computing production line is currently gearing up to start manufacturing Ramon.Space’s computing products.

Ramon.Space develops a radiation hardened computing platform that is SW-based, low power and durable, providing process, storage and connectivity capabilities to make the next-generation of space applications and services possible. The company was recently named a finalist in OneWeb’s Innovation Challenge 2022. Ramon.Space is collaborating with Singapore Space and Technology Ltd, Asia’s leading space organization that fosters technical and commercial collaboration, to drive initiatives that will benefit the global space market.



About Ramon.Space

Ramon.Space is the leader in Space-resilient computing infrastructure. Powered by its unique AI/ML processors, Ramon.Space’s software-empowered systems enable the realization of Earth-like computing capabilities in Space. The company’s proven technology is already deployed in space and used in many satellites and more than 50 space missions across the solar system – with zero failures. Ramon.Space has offices in the United States and Israel.





About Ingrasys

Ingrasys Inc., a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group and a global leading cloud infrastructure provider, offers a wide range of products and services, including servers, storage, HPC accelerators and innovative, eco-friendly solutions, to help worldwide customers meet their needs. Ingrasys manufacturing facility has achieved AS9100 Certification, ensuring the provision of high-quality aviation and space computing products and services. For more information about Ingrasys, visit Ingrasys website.

