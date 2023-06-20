aTyr Pharma to Present on Lead Therapeutic Candidate Efzofitimod at the World Association for Sarcoidosis and Other Granulomatous Disorders (WASOG) Conference

/EIN News/ -- Presentations highlight efzofitimod’s novel myeloid-cell focused mechanism and current Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study in pulmonary sarcoidosis.



SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will present on its lead therapeutic candidate, efzofitimod, at the World Association for Sarcoidosis and Other Granulomatous Disorders (WASOG) Conference, which is scheduled to take place June 19 – 21, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Efzofitimod is the most advanced investigational treatment in clinical development for sarcoidosis. With a novel myeloid-cell focused mechanism that downregulates inflammatory responses upstream of other targets, efzofitimod provides a differentiated approach to resolving inflammation and preventing the progression of fibrosis compared to existing treatments and others in development,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and CEO of aTyr. “The Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study, which is currently enrolling patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis in the U.S., Europe and Japan, is expected to be the largest interventional study in pulmonary sarcoidosis and represents an important step forward in developing a potential new treatment for patients with this debilitating disease.”

Details of the presentations appear below. The poster will be available on the aTyr website once presented.

Title: Efzofitimod: A New Myeloid-Cell Focused Mechanism to Downregulate Inflammatory Responses in Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

Format: Presentation

Presenter: Leslie A. Nangle, Ph.D.

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 11:55 a.m.

Title: EFZO-FIT™: A Phase 3 Study of Efzofitimod, a Novel Immunomodulator for the Treatment of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

Format: Poster Presentation

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 3:14 p.m.

About Efzofitimod

aTyr is developing efzofitimod as a potential therapeutic for patients with fibrotic lung disease. Efzofitimod, a fusion protein comprised of the immunomodulatory domain of histidyl-tRNA synthetase fused to the FC region of a human antibody, is a selective modulator of neuropilin-2 that downregulates innate and adaptive immune response in inflammatory disease states. aTyr’s lead indication for efzofitimod is pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease. Clinical proof-of-concept for efzofitimod was recently established in a Phase 1b/2a multiple-ascending dose, placebo-controlled study of efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, which demonstrated safety and a consistent dose response and trends of benefit of efzofitimod compared to placebo on key efficacy endpoints, including steroid reduction, lung function, clinical symptoms and inflammatory biomarkers. aTyr is currently conducting EFZO-FIT™, a global pivotal Phase 3 study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

