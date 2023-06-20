Brazilian Financial Institutions Can Thwart Rising Fraud Attempts with Innovative Biometric Solutions

Leading Global Biometric Authentication Company, Aware, to Showcase Scalable, User-Friendly and Fraud-Resistant Solutions for Brazilian Banks and FinTech’s at Febraban Tech 2023

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, Latin America has been digitizing their financial services sector faster than anywhere else across the globe. However, as a result, the region has also experienced a corresponding uptick in fraudulent activity. Aware, a global authentication company, provides a simple, user-friendly and fraud-resistant solution for banks and FinTech’s across the region including Brazil, and will be exhibiting at the FEBRABAN TECH 2023, at the Transamerica Expo Center in San Paulo, Brazil from June 27-29, 2023.



As the financial sector faces mounting challenges related to identity fraud, data breaches, and cyber threats, it is critically important for these organizations to provide best-in-class solutions to verify individuals' identities. Traditional methods of authentication, such as passwords and PINs, have proven to be extremely vulnerable to hacking and phishing attacks. However, Aware’s biometric offerings provide the ideal balance of security and user friction for an optimal experience, while adhering to the compliance and protection standards required by the industry.

Mario Cesar Santos, general manager, LATAM at Aware, comments, “At Aware, we recognize the pressing need for advanced security solutions that not only safeguard sensitive financial data but also prioritize the user experience. Our offerings have an unparalleled balance of robust security and seamless user interactions. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative shift in the financial sector, and look forward to partnering with these institutions to acquire more customers and combat identity fraud, data breaches, and cyber threats.”

Aware will be exhibiting at FEBRABAN TECH 2023 in booth #G159 where attendees can explore the company’s suite of products, including offerings for multi-modal biometrics, liveness detection, authentication, automated biometric identification systems, integration-ready middleware, and biometric orchestration.

About Aware

Aware is a global authentication company that validates and secures identities using leading-edge adaptive biometrics. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Now celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary as a leader in biometrics, Aware’s algorithms are based on diverse data sets from around the world and can be tailored to the unique security needs of its customers. The company empowers users to have control over identities through clear, easy opt-in and opt-out features, helping them feel secure and improving their lives. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.