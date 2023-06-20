Power Bank Market is Estimated to Grasp the Value USD 18.25 Billion at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increased adoption of electronic devices and smartphones, increased power consumption of these devices as a result of mobile technology advancements.

The global power bank market size was USD 9.60 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, the global power bank market reached a size of USD 9.60 Billion, and it is projected to experience a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% throughout the forecast period. The growth of the power bank market is attributed to several factors, including the increased adoption of electronic devices and smartphones, the rising power consumption of these devices due to advancements in mobile technology, and the affordability of power banks.

Power banks serve as a convenient solution for recharging various devices like tablets, mobile phones, and other gadgets that feature USB ports. Despite significant technological advancements, the limited battery capacity of tablets and smartphones remains a driving force behind the demand for power banks. Factors such as the number of applications installed on a smartphone and the frequency of usage for activities like social media browsing, online shopping, and food delivery can have a notable impact on the device's battery life.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5125

Major Companies:

Xiaomi Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Sony Corporation, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Ambrane India, Intex Technologies, UNU Electronics Inc., and SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

Major Driving Factors of Power Bank Market:

• Increase in Smartphone and Portable Device Usage: With the rise in smartphone and portable device usage, the demand for power banks has also increased. Power banks provide a portable and convenient way to charge devices on-the-go, making them an essential accessory for many consumers.

• Growing Popularity of Wearable Devices: The popularity of wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness trackers has also contributed to the growth of the power bank market. These devices require frequent charging, and power banks provide a convenient way to keep them powered up.

• Technological Advancements: Advancements in technology have made power banks more efficient and affordable, making them accessible to a wider range of consumers. Newer power banks offer faster charging speeds, higher capacities, and compatibility with a wide range of devices.

• Increasing Need for Power Backup: Power banks also provide a backup power source in case of emergencies or power outages, making them a useful tool for individuals and businesses alike.

• Growing Trend of Outdoor Activities: Outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and travel have become increasingly popular, and power banks provide a portable and reliable source of power for these activities.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Click here to know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/power-bank-market

Further market segmentation

Battery Type Outlook:

• Lithium-ion

• Lithium Polymer

Power Rating Outlook:

• Up to 3,000 mAh

• 3,001-8,000 mAh

• 8,001-20,000 mAh

• Above 20,000 mAh

Energy Source Outlook:

• Electric

• Solar

Distribution Channel Outlook:

• Online

• Offline

Application Outlook:

• Smart Phone

• Tablet

• Laptop

• Portable Media Device

• Wearable Device

• Digital Camera

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Power Bank Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Power Bank industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Power Bank market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Power Bank market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Request for Customization of the Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5125

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

Browse More Related Links

Specialty Food Ingredients Market:https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/08/24/2082930/0/en/Specialty-Food-Ingredients-Market-To-Reach-USD-125-66-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Nutraceutical Products Market:https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/28/2166007/0/en/Nutraceutical-Products-Market-Size-To-Reach-USD-461-70-Bn-By-2027-Growing-Demand-for-Fortified-Food-Owing-to-the-Increasing-Health-Consciousness-Amongst-Consumers-will-be-the-Major.html

Food Enzymes Market:https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/19/1918190/0/en/Food-Enzyme-Market-To-Reach-USD-3-80-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Food and Beverage Processing Equipment Market:https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/08/1926921/0/en/Food-Beverage-Processing-Equipment-Market-To-Reach-USD-88-6-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.