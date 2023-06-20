Worksport Ltd. To Apply for ISO 9000 Certification

/EIN News/ -- Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company” or “Worksport”) is excited to announce that it plans to apply for ISO 9000 certification, an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems, for its wholly owned 220,000 sq. ft. Western N.Y. manufacturing facility. With a new manufacturing line in the test and training phase, the Company expects soon to deliver its innovative, industry-leading light truck tonneau covers and later manufacture its groundbreaking SOLIS solar tonneau covers, designed to work with COR, Worksport’s newly improved hot swap battery system.



Worksport believes it can qualify for ISO 9000 certification based on its strict quality policy, defined by the Company’s CEO, Steven Rossi. “At Worksport, we strive to build long-term, positive customer experiences around our products and services,” Rossi said. “We aim to surpass customer expectations and continually pursue perfection while adopting a zero-defects mentality.”

Achieving ISO 9000 certification is difficult and is a significant accomplishment in and of itself. For the certification, a review is performed by an independent organization that assesses conformance to ISO requirements. ISO inspectors will examine Worksport’s key procedures, such as management, design, quality, manufacturing, and supplier control. The latest ISO standard also emphasizes management and decision-making based on risk, opportunities, and the use of a process approach in overseeing its activities.

“Quality has always been a management obsession at Worksport,” Rossi said. “Since inception, our goal has always been to produce the highest quality products, with clear, effective processes and defined roles and responsibilities for all employees. Our devotion to having and maintaining high standards has been efficient, ensuring the Company has the right systems and resources to respond to our customer’s needs quickly.”

“Worksport’s goal is to become the industry’s leading manufacturer of conventional and solar light truck covers and compatible hot swap battery systems, along with other green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries,” Rossi said. “To accomplish that, our objectives must be fully visible and transparent, and our employees’ roles must align with those objectives. It’s a bold move to apply for ISO 9000 certification at this stage in our development. Still, we are an unusually process-minded company, and we strongly believe we can achieve the certification.”

As always, Worksport will update investors on progress toward ISO certification and other product-related developments.

