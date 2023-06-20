D-BOX Technologies is Celebrating its 25th Anniversary

D-BOX’s innovative haptic technology continues to revolutionize entertainment

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary. In June 1998, D-BOX began revolutionizing the entertainment industry by pioneering its unique immersive haptic technology. Today, that technology enhances the way people experience movies, virtual reality, video gaming, sim racing, attractions, simulation and training, and more.



“Reaching 25 years, in the history of an organization, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees, as well as the ongoing support from our partners and customers," said Sébastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer at D-BOX technologies. "For a quarter-century, D-BOX has pushed the boundaries to deliver unforgettable experiences. Our unique innovative technology has brought a new level of realism, immersivity and excitement to the world of entertainment, captivating audiences of all ages across the globe. We are honoured to have had the opportunity to work with some of the most renowned companies in the entertainment industry and we look forward to continuing to redefine the future of entertainment.”

D-BOX developed its unique haptic technology over the years based on a combination of software and algorithms used to activate hardware. By precisely synchronizing motion, texture and vibrations with content, D-BOX creates an unparalleled immersive and realistic experience that adds a new dimension to entertainment. From the subtlest movements to adrenaline-pumping action, D-BOX technology allows you to feel and experience content in a way that was previously unimaginable.

D-BOX has come a long way since 1998. Here are a few numbers that provide a snapshot of the Corporation today:

Present and active in 45 countries

836 cinema screens

Over $ 700 million box office ticket sales

2,600 movies, TV series and video games

150 manufacturing partners, resellers and distributors

159 technological patents granted or in the process of being granted

Since its inception, D-BOX has forged strong partnerships with leading global content creators, renowned movies and gaming studios, global resellers and distributors, without forgetting theatrical exhibitors in the entertainment industry. D-BOX's motion technology has been integrated into over 830 screens worldwide, including major cinema chains on five continents, simulation and training tools, and theme parks. Its influence in haptics continues to grow, and D-BOX remains at the forefront of innovation and creativity.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, D-BOX will be hosting a series of special events, promotions, and exclusive experiences for its customers and fans. These events will showcase the evolution of D-BOX technology over the past 25 years and offer a glimpse into the exciting future of immersive entertainment.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive commercial and entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

