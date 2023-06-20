Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of smart payment solutions and rising demand for cost-effective storage solutions are some key factors driving HBDA market

Market Size – USD 12.67 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.2%, Market Trends – Increasing focus of enterprises on digitization to increase demand ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The panoramic view of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market entails useful insights into the estimated Hadoop Big Data Analytics market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future.

Global Hadoop big data analytics market size reached USD 12.67 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving revenue growth of global Hadoop big data analytics market include surge in adoption of smart payment solutions and increased need for cost-effective storage solutions. IoT automates and unifies various processes and activities.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Hadoop Big Data Analytics market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Hadoop Big Data Analytics market

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Splunk Inc., and Imply Corporation

Market Segmentations of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Analytics

Risk & Fraud Analytics

Security Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT)

Supply Chain Analytics

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Hadoop big data analytics solutions are used by businesses to manage, scale, and distribute customer and organizational data.

Cloud segment is expected to lead, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. As cloud deployment enables quick flexibility, on-demand capabilities, extensive network connectivity, and improved resource pooling, there is a growing demand for cloud-based Hadoop big data analytics solutions.

Risk & fraud analytics segment is expected to account for considerable revenue share in the market over the forecast period. Risk and fraud assessments are becoming highly important in businesses. Risk and fraud analytics provide a detailed insight on the potential and existing issues.

In conclusion, the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

