Video Banking Service Market Set to Achieve $247.9 Billion by 2031 : Growth Analysis and Industry Overview

Video Banking Service Market

Market to grow rapidly with the integration of technology. The adoption of innovative technology gaining significant traction will be helpful for market growth.

machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities are particularly helping video banking service providers to reduce account opening time and operational costs.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Video Banking Service Market," The video banking service market was valued at $71.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $247.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The phrase "video banking" refers to carrying out financial operations or receiving expert financial advice through a remote video connection. A bank staff and a customer can communicate via video conferencing technology through video for financial services. In addition, consumers may use a laptop, tablet, or smartphone to speak with their bank via service of virtual banking while at home. It uses live video technology to link a client with a banker or financial advisor. Therefore, these are the major video banking service market trends.

Furthermore, major market players are undertaking various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, In May 2021, One Touch Video Banking announced a new partnership with NuSource Financial. This partnership helps companies for cutting-edge video banking technology to NuSource's customer base to deepen their relationships with banks and credit unions. One Touch Video Banking allows financial institutions that thrive on face-to-face relationships to connect with customers who thrive on convenience. With the help of this partnership the companies delivered more personal approach to video banking that build customer and bank relationship. Which provided a strategic advantage to the company and video banking service market size.

On the basis of application, the banks segment is the highest growing segment. This is attributed to the fact that banking institutions provide video banking services which generally involves advice and execution of transactions on behalf of affluent clients. Moreover, banks also help with financial planning, manage client portfolios, and performs a variety of other financial services in relation to a client’s private financing choices with the help of video banking services.

Region wise, North America attained the highest growth in 2021. This is attributed to growing need for video communication, virtual workforce management, and cloud-based collaboration platform are some of the major factors that impact the video banking service market growth. In addition, banks and corporations are adopting video collaboration solutions with the aim to make faster decisions and avoid high costs associated with traveling.

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the video banking service market. Rapid adoption of digitalization in the banking sector during the pandemic helped to grow the video banking market. Moreover, to improve the security features in the banking platform, many banks adopted machine learning to predict fraud even before it happens. In addition, AI in video banking solutions possesses extreme capabilities to reduce account opening time and operational costs. Furthermore, in the approaching years, it is anticipated that this aspect will present the video banking service industry with numerous, very lucrative prospects.

Key findings of the study

By component, the solution segment led the video banking service market in terms of revenue in 2021.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest video banking service market share in 2021.

By region, North America accounted for the highest video banking service market share in 2021.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the video banking service market analysis such as AU Small Finance Bank Limited, Barclays, Glia Technologies, Inc., Guaranty Trust Bank Limited, NatWest International, Royal Bank of Scotland plc, Star Financial, StonehamBank, U.S. Bank and Ulster Bank. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the video banking service market.

