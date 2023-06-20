Dental Equipment Market (USD 15.5 Billion by 2031) Achieves Record-breaking Growth in Meeting Healthcare Requirements

Dental Equipment 2023

The report elucidates the dental equipment market opportunity along with key drivers, and restraints of the market. North America dominated the global market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental equipment consists of devices used to treat and diagnose dental diseases. The majority of the population is affected by dental caries and gingival inflammation. The use of dental equipment is predicted to increase in response to the rise in demand for dental procedures. Furthermore, dental equipment help in the detection and treatment of caries, which is caused by bacterial infection.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Dental Equipment Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟓.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

• During the COVID-19 pandemic, the dental equipment market witnessed negative growth, owing to the prohibition of social gathering and lockdown implemented by the government.

• Dental treatments were put on hold due to the risk and fear of COVID-19 transmission. Also, most dental patients restricted themselves from visiting hospitals and dental clinics. These factors led to the reduced use of dental equipment and less demand for advanced equipment for non-invasive dental methods.

• Moreover, the financial crises faced by many consumers during the pandemic made them unable to afford expensive dental treatments. This also led to the reduced growth of dental equipment market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The factors propelling the growth of the global dental equipment market are the growing demand for oral hygiene, high prevalence of gingivitis and caries, rise in disposable income of consumers, the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure worldwide, consumers’ increased focus on beauty, and technological breakthroughs. Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global market.

𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global dental equipment market based on procedure type, product type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on procedure type, the orthodontic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental equipment market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the endodontic segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the restorative, peridontal, and others segments.

Based on product type, the dental laser equipment segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global dental equipment market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the dental software and imaging segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the dental radiology equipment, mechanical systems, and others segments.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global dental equipment market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the dental clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also studies the academic institute and research centers segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental equipment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

