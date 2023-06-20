AppTech Payments Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership Agreement to Launch Innovative Mobile-to-Mobile Payment System

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless commerce between businesses and consumers, today announced it has entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with InstaCash, Inc. (“InstaCash”) to license our patent portfolio, build, develop, launch, and manage InstaCash’s mobile-to-mobile payment system.



InstaCash, Inc. is a peer-to-peer instant payment app similar to Venmo, Zelle, and Cash App but will offer lower transfer fees and more advanced security protocols. The payment system will facilitate business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and consumer-to-consumer or person-to-person (“P2P”) transactions. AppTech will develop mobile and web-based applications for the contactless payment system, which will feature digital banking services and Visa/MasterCard sponsorship. AppTech will also provide user support services and an equity stake in InstaCash. Please visit instacash.cash to receive launch alerts.

“This partnership is a strong validation of AppTech’s specialty payments division incorporating our patented technologies into our client’s vision,” said Luke D’Angelo, Chief Executive Officer of AppTech. “The agreement will allow us to demonstrate the core differentiation of our Fintech platform, Commerse™. This platform is a patent-backed, modular, cloud-based solution with industry-leading security features. We look forward to working with the InstaCash team and our network of banking partners to develop and manage the platform,” added Mr. D’Angelo.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

