Labrador Gold Intersects 31.86g/t over 0.45 Metres in Fourth Hole at New Dropkick Target 3.4 Kilometres Northeast of Big Vein

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from recent drilling targeting the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone. The drilling is part of the Company’s ongoing 100,000 metre diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Kingsway Project.



Highlights of the initial drilling at Dropkick include an intersection of 1.97g/t Au over 9.45 metres from 198.55 metres including 3.13g/t over 5.45 metres and 31.86g/t over 0.45 metres that contained visible gold in Hole K-22-228B, just the fourth hole in the target. Hole K-23-227 intersected 1.15g/t Au over 4 metres from 123 metres and 1.06g/t over 5.27 metres from 130.73 metres. Hole K-23-224 intersected 1.74g/t Au over 5.07 metres from 170.93 metres including 2.72g/t over 3.16 metres. Dropkick is located approximately 3.4 kilometres northeast of Big Vein.

Ongoing drilling at Big Vein returned near surface gold values of 1.06g/t Au over 9.63 metres from 47.64 metres, including 2.28g/t over 2.26 metres in Hole K-23-225 and 3.66g/t Au over 1.04 metres from 11 metres in Hole K-23-221.

“We are very encouraged by the initial drilling at the new Dropkick target, especially given its distance from Big Vein. Dropkick is the fifth of six targets where drilling intersected significant gold mineralization, a testament to the highly prospective nature of the Appleton Fault Zone on the Kingsway property and the dedication of the LabGold team.” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of Labrador Gold Corp. “The five targets occur over a 7.3km long segment of the Appleton Fault Zone, but significant gaps still exist. We are optimistic that ongoing target development and drilling in these gaps will lead to further discoveries at Kingsway.”

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Target/Zone K-23-228B 198.55 208.00 9.45 1.97 DropKick

including 198.55 204.00 5.45 3.13 including 198.55 199.00 0.45 31.86 K-23-227 123.00 142.00 19.00 0.88 DropKick

including 130.73 136.00 5.27 1.06 and 123.00 127.00 4.00 1.15 K-23-225 47.64 57.00 9.63 1.06 Big Vein

including 47.64 49.90 2.26 2.28 K-23-224 170.93 176.00 5.07 1.74 Dropkick

including 170.93 174.09 3.16 2.72 K-23-223 115.75 117.05 1.30 1.35 Dropkick K-23-221 11.00 12.04 1.04 3.66 Big Vein

293.00 295.00 2.00 1.24

Table 1. Summary of assay results. All intersections are downhole length

as there is insufficient Information to calculate true width.

Figure 1. Plan map of Big Vein showing significant intersections.

Figure 2. LabGold occurrences along the Appleton Fault Zone

Almost 72,000 metres have been drilled to date out of the planned 100,000 metre program. Assays are pending for samples from approximately 4,730 metres of core.

The Company has approximately $14 million in cash and is well funded to carry out the remaining 28,000 metres of the planned drill program as well as further exploration to add to the current pipeline of drill targets on the property.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Inclination Depth (m) K-23-228B 663349 5438348 64 140 65 254.00 K-23-228 663349 5438348 64 140 65 126.20 K-23-227 663349 5438348 64 140 45 215.00 K-23-226 661173 5434794 43 140 45 528.00 K-23-225 661623 5435460 48 145 50 275.00 K-23-224 663220 5438195 63 140 65 227.23 K-23-223 663220 5438195 63 140 45 140.00 K-23-221 661646 5435342 53 145 75 530.17

Table 2. Drill hole collar details

QA/QC

True widths of the reported intersections have yet to be calculated. Assays are uncut. Samples of HQ split core are securely stored prior to shipping to Eastern Analytical Laboratory in Springdale, Newfoundland for assay. Eastern Analytical is an ISO/IEC17025 accredited laboratory. Samples are routinely analyzed for gold by standard 30g fire assay with atomic absorption finish as well as by ICP-OES for an additional 34 elements. Samples containing visible gold are assayed by metallic screen/fire assay, as are any samples with fire assay results greater than 1g/t Au. The company submits blanks and certified reference standards at a rate of approximately 5% of the total samples in each batch.

Qualified Person

Roger Moss, PhD., P.Geo., President and CEO of LabGold, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this release.

Upcoming Webinar

The Company is also pleased to announce that LabGold CEO, Roger Moss, will be presenting an exploration update on the Kingsway Project in a live webinar taking place on Tuesday, June 27th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. To register for event please click the link below.

Registration Link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/207/69q31fy4

The Company gratefully acknowledges the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources’ Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program for its financial support for exploration of the Kingsway property.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

Labrador Gold’s flagship property is the 100% owned Kingsway project in the Gander area of Newfoundland. The three licenses comprising the Kingsway project cover approximately 12km of the Appleton Fault Zone which is associated with numerous gold occurrences in the region. Infrastructure in the area is excellent located just 18km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity and abundant local water. LabGold is drilling a projected 100,000 metres targeting high-grade epizonal gold mineralization along the Appleton Fault Zone with encouraging results. The Company has approximately $14 million in working capital and is well funded to carry out the planned program.

The Hopedale property covers much of the Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60 km. The belt is typical of greenstone belts around the world but has been underexplored by comparison. Work to date by Labrador Gold show gold anomalies in rocks, soils and lake sediments over a 3 kilometre section of the northern portion of the Florence Lake greenstone belt in the vicinity of the known Thurber Dog gold showing where grab samples assayed up to 7.8g/t gold. In addition, anomalous gold in soil and lake sediment samples occur over approximately 40 km along the southern section of the greenstone belt (see news release dated January 25th 2018 for more details). Labrador Gold now controls approximately 40km strike length of the Florence Lake Greenstone Belt.

The Company has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

For more information please contact:

Roger Moss, President and CEO Tel: 416-704-8291

Or visit our website at: www.labradorgold.com

@LabGoldCorp

