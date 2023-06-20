Brand New Survey Results on the First State of GovCon Journalism Report

Boscobel Shares Findings on Reporter Preferences, Priorities and More

SILVER SPRING, Md., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boscobel Marketing Communications, a leading D.C. area PR firm dedicated to providing services and solutions exclusively to the government contracting industry, announced today the release of the industry's first report on GovCon journalism. The State of GovCon Journalism Survey 2023 explored GovCon reporters' opinions, priorities and insights on industry public relations tools, practices and trends.



“The government contracting space is dynamic and complex. It requires significant expertise, skills and dedication to telling the critical stories of government, defense and contractors,” said Joyce Bosc, CEO and president of Boscobel. “As a group, GovCon reporters work tirelessly, with an unmatched passion for authentic journalism. We were inspired to create this survey so that GovCon PR professionals at companies and PR firms can better understand and support the reporters they work with.”

Key takeaways from the survey include:

44% of reporters write 2-5 articles every week; 22% routinely write as many as 8-10 weekly

95% check press releases for story ideas

50% of reporters expect to use LinkedIn more in 2023 than they did last year



Reporters also share their:

Pitching preferences and pet peeves

Top contracts, stories and trends they’re following

Go-to resources when writing about a government contractor



The State of GovCon Journalism Survey Report was based on responses from seasoned reporters, as well as those new to covering the industry. The full report can be downloaded on Boscobel’s Resources page.

About Boscobel

Boscobel is a full-service public relations and marketing firm exclusively serving government contractors. Since opening its doors more than 40 years ago, Boscobel has launched companies and solutions, while positioning clients with industry-first, innovative offerings that elevate profiles and establish brands. Specialty practices in M&A communications and pre-RFP marketing are key differentiators. Clients specialize in aerospace, artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, cybersecurity, engineering, enterprise IT, health care IT, mobility, satellite technology and more. Boscobel is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB). For more information, visit www.boscobel.com.

