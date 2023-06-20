Advancements and Innovations in Multiple Sclerosis Therapies: Transforming Patient Care and Treatment Landscape

multiple sclerosis therapies (IVA) industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global multiple sclerosis therapies (IVA) industry garnered $22.99 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $28.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Market Size: The Multiple Sclerosis therapies market has been expanding rapidly in recent years. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of MS, advancements in medical technology, and the introduction of novel treatment options.

Disease-Modifying Therapies (DMTs): Disease-modifying therapies play a crucial role in managing Multiple Sclerosis. These therapies aim to slow down the progression of the disease, reduce relapse rates, and alleviate symptoms. DMTs include injectable drugs, oral medications, and infusion therapies.

Shift towards Oral Therapies: Over the past decade, there has been a significant shift towards oral therapies for Multiple Sclerosis. These medications offer convenience and improved patient compliance compared to injectable therapies. Several oral DMTs have been approved and are gaining popularity in the market.

High Cost of Therapies: Multiple Sclerosis therapies are often associated with high costs. The expenses include the price of medications, regular monitoring, imaging tests, and healthcare professional visits. Affordability and access to therapies remain a challenge, particularly in low-income regions.

Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine: With advancements in precision medicine, there is a growing emphasis on personalized treatment approaches for Multiple Sclerosis. Tailoring therapies based on individual patient characteristics, such as disease subtype, biomarkers, and genetic factors, holds promise for optimizing treatment outcomes.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis: The rising prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis worldwide is a significant driver for the therapies market. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system, and its incidence has been on the rise in recent years. The expanding patient pool necessitates the development and availability of effective treatment options.

Advancements in Medical Research and Technology: Advances in medical research and technology have significantly impacted the MS therapies market. Researchers are continuously exploring the underlying mechanisms of MS, leading to the discovery of novel therapeutic targets.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Therapy:

a. Disease-Modifying Therapies (DMTs): DMTs are the primary treatment option for MS. This segment includes injectable medications (interferons, glatiramer acetate), oral medications (fingolimod, teriflunomide), and infusion therapies (natalizumab, ocrelizumab, alemtuzumab).

b. Symptomatic Therapies: Symptomatic therapies focus on managing specific symptoms associated with MS, such as fatigue, pain, spasticity, and bladder dysfunction. This segment includes medications, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and lifestyle modifications.

Route of Administration:

a. Injectable Therapies: This segment includes DMTs that are administered via injections, such as subcutaneous or intramuscular injections.

b. Oral Therapies: Oral medications for MS have gained popularity due to their convenience. This segment includes DMTs that can be taken orally.

c. Infusion Therapies: Infusion therapies involve the administration of medications through intravenous infusion. This segment includes DMTs that are delivered via infusion.

Disease Subtype:

a. Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS): RRMS is the most common subtype of MS. Therapies specific to RRMS focus on reducing relapse rates and slowing disease progression.

b. Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS): SPMS is characterized by a progressive worsening of symptoms after an initial relapsing-remitting phase. Therapies for SPMS aim to slow down disease progression and manage symptoms.

c. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS): PPMS is characterized by a gradual worsening of symptoms from the onset, without distinct relapses. Therapies for PPMS target disease progression and symptom management.

Geography:

The MS therapies market can also be segmented geographically, considering regional or country-specific factors, such as regulatory landscape, reimbursement policies, and prevalence rates of MS. Different regions may have variations in the availability and adoption of specific therapies.

Distribution Channel:

a. Hospital Pharmacies: MS therapies are often dispensed through hospital pharmacies, particularly infusion therapies that require specialized administration.

b. Retail Pharmacies: Retail pharmacies play a crucial role in providing patients with oral medications and injectable therapies that can be self-administered at home.

c. Online Pharmacies: The rise of e-commerce has facilitated the availability of MS therapies through online platforms, providing convenience to patients in accessing their medications.

Patient Demographics:

MS therapies can be segmented based on patient demographics, such as age, gender, and disease duration. Different therapies may be recommended or preferred for specific patient groups based on these factors.

Competitive Landscape:

Biogen Inc.

Novartis AG

Roche Holding AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Genzyme Corporation (a subsidiary of Sanofi)

Based on region, North America, accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market in 2018, owing to rise in U.S. FDA approvals for medications used in the treatment of MS and improved healthcare system in this region. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the high prevalence of MS in the Middle East countries.

