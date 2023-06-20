Athleisure Market Massive Growth opportunity Ahead |Nike, Under Armour, Fabletics
The Latest Released Global Athleisure market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Athleisure market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global Athleisure market.
The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Canada), Nike, Inc. (United States), Adidas AG (Germany), Under Armour, Inc. (United States), Puma SE (Germany), ASICS Corporation (Japan), Reebok International Ltd. (United States), Fabletics (United States), Gymshark Ltd. (United Kingdom), Outdoor Voices (United States).
Definition
The athleisure market refers to a segment of the fashion industry that combines athletic apparel with leisurewear, resulting in comfortable and stylish clothing suitable for both exercise and everyday activities. Athleisure clothing typically includes items such as yoga pants, leggings, hoodies, sweatshirts, sports bras, sneakers, and other activewear-inspired pieces.
Global Athleisure Market Breakdown by Type (Apparel, Footwear, Accessories) by Gender (Women, Men, Unisex) by Distribution Channels (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenient Store, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Athleisure Market Trend
• Fashion-Forward Designs
• Sustainable and Ethical Practices
Athleisure Market Driver
• Rising Health and Wellness Consciousness
• Active Lifestyle and Urbanization
SWOT Analysis on Global Athleisure Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Athleisure
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Canada), Nike, Inc. (United States), Adidas AG (Germany), Under Armour, Inc. (United States), Puma SE (Germany), ASICS Corporation (Japan), Reebok International Ltd. (United States), Fabletics (United States), Gymshark Ltd. (United Kingdom), Outdoor Voices (United States).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Global Athleisure Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Apparel, Footwear, Accessories] in 2023
Global Athleisure Market by Application/End Users [Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenient Store, Others]
Global Athleisure Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2029)
Global Athleisure Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global Athleisure (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
