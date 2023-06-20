Business Central Adoption by Anderson & Middleton Strengthens Position in Wood Manufacturing & Logging

Learn how one of the oldest American wood manufacturing & logging camp services leader is simplifying the operations & creating an impact in the industry.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anderson and Middleton Company is a US-based wood manufacturing and logging camp organization. This company specializes in manufacturing, distributing, quilting, and logging camps for wood materials. Seeing their business grow, it was time to upgrade their legacy ERP system - NAV'15 to Business Central. The ERP software upgrade has been instrumental in simplifying their resource planning, finances, supply chain, payroll, and other business-critical processes.

"We're lagging behind in terms of speed and accuracy with our existing ERP system and wanted to move our operations and data to a cloud-based ERP solution. We're grateful that we found a trustworthy implementation and upgrade partner in Dynamics Square. Their dedication to upgrading our ERP software to Dynamics 365 Business Central has not only transformed our business operations but has also given us the direction to focus on what truly matters." says- CFO, Anderson and Middleton Co.

With the deployment of upgrades, the company has taken a proactive approach to keeping up with the evolving industry needs. The NAV to Business Central upgrade has delivered several benefits, including:

-> Automation to eliminate manual and repetitive tasks, leading to smoother and more efficient business management

-> Everything is on a single dashboard. Dynamics 365 Business Central easily gets integrated with other Microsoft apps like Word, Excel, Teams, Outlook, and more to make data reporting, transfer, and sharing easier

-> With this modern ERP solution, teams can securely share data in real-time with relevant parties, making collaboration and informed decision-making more accessible The NAV to Business Central upgrade have played a key role in reducing the ERP costs and helping the company to better optimize its business processes. This upgrade has allowed the organization to stay ahead of the time and continue to provide top-notch wood manufacturing and logging camp services in the USA.

"Anderson & Middleton Co. was looking for seamless ERP upgrade and implementation services to optimize their efficiency. With real-time decision-making accessible from anywhere in the world, Dynamics 365 Business Central is truly the right solution for every business. I'm glad, Dynamics Square could help Anderson & Middleton Co. upgrade the legacy NAV ERP and unlock the doors to experience the modern way to manage their entire business.”

- Manish Goyal, CEO at Dynamics Square

About Dynamics Square

As a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner, Dynamics Square offers businesses of all sizes a tailored ERP implementation solution from Microsoft business applications, such as Dynamics 365 Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics 365, among others. With excellent support and seamless upgrade options, the cloud solution provider has built a reputation for delivering business-centric solutions.

Dynamics Square has been offering out-of-the-box CRM and ERP cloud solutions and IT consulting services for the past 12+ years. Businesses grow with us at full throttle since we help you generate more revenue by avoiding digital redundancies in your existing business management systems.