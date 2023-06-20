AOI Adds Steve Pederson as AVP of Business Development in Broadband Access

AOI adds another critical industry executive to their Broadband Access team

/EIN News/ --



SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, announced today the addition of Steve Pederson as AVP to its Broadband Access team.



AOI has been staffing its newly formed Broadband Access division. Today the Company added Steve Pederson as AVP of Business Development, leading customer and partner acquisition for AOI’s Quantum Bandwidth line of broadband access products.

“Steve has been a trusted leader in the HFC marketplace for over 23 years and brings both a great combination of technology understanding as well as customer and partner relationships,” commented Todd McCrum, AOI’s SVP and GM of Broadband Access. “During his time at Cisco, he led go-to-market for some of Cable’s most critical innovations, including the GainMaker amplifiers and GS7000 Nodes. I’m excited to have Steve leading the next round of go-to-market for the incredible innovations AOI is in the process of launching.”

Before joining AOI, Pederson spent 23 years in increasingly senior roles in product management, product marketing and business development for Scientific-Atlanta, continuing after its acquisition by Cisco Systems in 2006. He led the launches of industry leading platforms for HFC and CMTS during his tenure at Cisco prior to leaving in April, 2023.

“AOI was an obvious choice as I looked to join a market leader for the next round of bandwidth upgrades,” said Pederson. “They have designed and manufactured the industry’s leading HFC products for several years, and the opportunity to join the leadership team bringing those products under the Quantum Bandwidth brand is extremely exciting.”

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Media Inquiries:

Willis Chen

+1-281-295-1807

wchen@ao-inc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaac6d4e-84bc-46dc-87ef-1efb224cd646