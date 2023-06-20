The Producto Group announces the appointment of MedTech Industry Leader to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- JAMESTOWN, N.Y., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Producto Group (the “Company” or “Producto”), is a solution driven manufacturer of high-precision round tooling, complex precision machined components and assemblies and heavy-gauge custom plastic enclosures. The Company announced today that it appointed Mr. Dean Schauer as the newest member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



“We are delighted to welcome Dean to our Board of Directors,” said Adam Cook, Non-Executive Chairman of Producto and Chief Investment Officer of Culper Capital Partners. “Dean’s overwhelming success as a leader in the MedTech industry is well documented and he will make an immediate impact on our Company and team. Our CEO, COO, Board Member Declan Smyth (President of Franchise at Viant Medical) and Dean all have deep roots in the medical device space, I’m personally super excited to watch this team excel.”

Mr. Schauer will continue in his current role as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Confluent Medical Technologies, a position he has held since 2013. Prior to Confluent, he held the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager for Accellent's Cardiovascular Business. Dean has also advanced from roles as Executive Vice President of Operations and Engineering, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Customer Operations, Vice President of Engineering and Quality, Director of Program Management, and Engineering Manager.

"I am thrilled to join The Producto Group’s board," expressed Mr. Schauer. "The Company’s growth trajectory, value proposition to its customers and the thought of partnering with Adam, Declan and the rest of the team made my decision to do this pretty easy. I look forward to some exciting days ahead."

About The Producto Group

The Producto Group is a solution driven manufacturer, with highly differentiated capabilities for the medical industry, via Producto Medical, and other critical, regulated high-end markets, through Producto Precision. Our unique, yet synergistic, Brands offer high-precision round tooling (Ring Precision), precision machining and assembly for complex components (New Vision Industries), heavy-gauge plastic enclosures (ThermoFab), and springs and die sets (Dieco), as part of a fully integrated “One Producto” solution.

About Culper Capital Partners

Culper Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests both debt and equity in middle market companies that seek true partnership solutions. Culper is not interested in just putting money to work. Culper seeks to revolutionize the meaning of private equity by working with its trusted portfolio companies to drive value for their customers, employees, the community, and shareholders alike.

Caitlin Barnhart 240-217-1786