LGI Homes Opens Newest Community in Florence, Arizona

Bisbee Ranch features spacious, new-construction homes from the $320s

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Bisbee Ranch, its newest community in the Phoenix market. Located in the growing town of Florence, this new community will showcase a total of 333 brand-new, single-family homes, each outfitted with loads of upgrades.



“We are excited to continue our growth in Florence. We have seen a continued demand for homeownership and are thrilled to offer a wide lineup of floor plans, providing something for everyone. Each new home is sure to exceed all buyer expectations with unmatched quality and attention-to-detail,” said Dallas Murphy, LGI Homes Arizona Vice President of Operations.

Located right next to Highway 79 and Highway 287, Bisbee Ranch provides a commuter-friendly location with convenient access to a host of major employers, shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities, including a variety of recreational adventures. The community also boasts two neighborhood parks with picnic areas and playgrounds, exclusive to residents of Bisbee Ranch.

Homeowners will love living in this exciting new community where they may choose from an exceptional lineup of homes, ranging from three to five bedrooms, all featuring a two-car garage. Each home comes fully equipped with the popular LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, featuring a wide array of upgrades such as sprawling granite countertops, a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, wood cabinets with crown molding, and more. In addition to the incredible interior upgrades, every new home at Bisbee Ranch features exterior coach lighting, a fully fenced back yard, and professional front yard landscaping.

New homes at Bisbee Ranch start in the $320s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 705-8284 ext 554 or visit LGIHomes.com/BisbeeRanch.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 64,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39658344-5af4-4b4e-94f6-f06b31d93375