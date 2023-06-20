Global Polyols Market to Reach USD 71.52 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.3% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of lightweight materials in the automotive industry is a key factor driving polyols market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyols Market size was USD 35.73 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of lightweight materials in the automotive industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

The global polyols market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. One of the major drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for polyurethane products, which is driven by the rising construction activities in developing countries. Polyurethane products such as foams, coatings, and adhesives are widely used in the construction industry for insulation, flooring, roofing, and sealing applications. Moreover, the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings is expected to boost the demand for polyurethane products, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the polyols market.

Another significant factor driving the growth of the polyols market is the increasing demand for automotive products. Polyurethane foams and coatings are widely used in the automotive industry for interior parts, seats, and insulation. The growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to boost the demand for polyurethane products, which will drive the growth of the polyols market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1907

The rising adoption of lightweight materials, such as polyurethane foams, in the automotive industry is driving revenue growth of the polyols market. Polyols are a key ingredient in the production of polyurethane foams, which are used extensively in automotive interiors, as well as in the production of various automotive parts. As the demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles continues to grow, automakers are increasingly turning to polyurethane foams made with polyols to reduce weight and improve fuel economy. Fuel efficiency has been a significant concern for both manufacturers and consumers in recent years. Governments across the globe are implementing more stringent regulations for fuel consumption in passenger cars and light trucks.

Polyols Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Polyols market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2032)

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2032)

Adhesives and Sealants

Coatings

Elastomers

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2032)

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Furniture and Bedding

Electronics

Others

Get Customization @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1907

Key Highlights from the Report

The adhesives and sealants segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising adoption of polyols as a key ingredient in the production of polyurethane-based sealants and adhesives, which are widely used in various industries such as packaging, construction, and automotive. Polyurethane-based adhesives and sealants provide strong and durable bonds, resist water, chemicals, and weathering, and offer excellent flexibility and elasticity. They also have low shrinkage, which minimizes the risk of cracking and improves their long-term performance.

The furniture and bedding segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Polyols are a key component in the production of flexible polyurethane foam, which is widely used in furniture and bedding products such as sofas, chairs, mattresses, and pillows. Flexible polyurethane foam provides excellent cushioning, support, and comfort, making it an ideal material for these applications. Polyurethane foam also has excellent resilience, which allows it to maintain its shape and firmness over time, making it highly durable.

Market in North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing development of the construction industry, rising demand for insulation materials, and the expanding automotive sector, especially in U.S. and Canada. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling expenses constitute over 56% of the overall energy expenses in a typical American household.

The utilization of rigid foam insulation aids in preserving resources and reducing costs by reducing energy consumption in homes. The outstanding insulation capabilities and effectiveness of polyol-based Polyurethane (PU) foams are expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Polyols market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Dow Chemical, Shell, BASF SE, Covestro, Huntsman International LLC, XUCHUAN Chemical (Suzhou) Co., Ltd, HuaDa Chemical Group Co., Ltd, Stepan Company, Chemtura Corporation, Solvay

Regional Landscape section of the Polyols report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyols-market

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Polyols Market

Competitive analysis of the Polyols market

Regional analysis of Global Polyols market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Polyols market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Polyols production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Polyols market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Polyols market

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

patient engagement solutions market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

molecular diagnostics point of care market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-point-of-care-market

radiation dose management market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-dose-management-market

in-vitro fertilization market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.