Digital Pathology Market Size (USD 1791.30 Million by 2030) Shattering Records to Cater to Healthcare Requirements

Digital Pathology Market Trends

rise in government & private funds for the development of healthcare sectors & increase in number of teleconsultations are expected the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital pathology is an emerging technology in the field of pathology, where test results are converted into digital images for easy viewing, analysis, storage, and management of the collected data. This is expected to result in many advancements and upgradation of conventional pathology. It introduced whole slide imaging technologies, which enabled the digitalization of an entire specimen at diagnostic quality improves laboratory workflow. Digital pathology is rapidly gaining momentum as an essential technology with specific support for education, drug discovery & tissue based research, and practice of human pathology throughout the world.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Digital Pathology Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟑𝟓.𝟕𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟕𝟗𝟏.𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟑% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Use of digital pathology in disease diagnosis, rise in the trend of digitalization in the medical sector, ease of consultation, and growth in diagnostic services in remote regions drive the growth of the global digital pathology market. On the other hand, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of digital pathology solutions restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in potential of digital pathology is projected to create numerous opportunities in the industry.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/74

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• 3DHISTECH LTD

• Danaher Corporation

• Glencoe Software Inc.

• HAMAMTSU Photonics K.K

• Indica Labs Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Nikon Corporation

• Roche

• VisoPharma A/S

• Perkinelmer Inc.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global digital pathology market is analyzed across type, applications, and end-user.

Based on product type, the scanners segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application type, the disease diagnosis segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/74

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

