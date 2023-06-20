Global Bookshelves International Stands in Solidarity on World Refugee Day
Just One: A Journey of Perseverance and Conviction shares stories of refugees, written by Dr. Nour Akhras.
Global Bookshelves International recognizes the plight of refugees around the globe and encourages dialogue and practical tips to commemorate refugees
Adopt a refugee or refugee family... write to your government officials... donate your time or energy to organizations serving refugees.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On World Refugee Day 2023, Global Bookshelves International joins the global community in raising awareness about the pressing challenges faced by refugees worldwide. We emphasize the significance of recognizing their struggles, particularly those in countries that are grappling with humanitarian crises. We value the importance of sharing refugee stories and connecting with refugees.
— Dr. Nour Akhras
World Refugee Day, observed on June 20th each year, is an opportunity to stand together and acknowledge the resilience and determination of millions of forcibly displaced individuals around the globe. It serves as a reminder that refugees deserve our compassion and support.
In the book, Just One: A Journey of Perseverance and Conviction, Dr. Nour Akhras shares remarkable refugee stories, each a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Her stories help humanize the statistics and remind us that behind the numbers are individuals with dreams and the potential to contribute to our societies.
Dr. Akhras shares practical ways to commemorate World Refugee Day: “Adopt a refugee or refugee family, which could look like visiting them every couple of weeks to help them navigate seemingly simple things like junk mail, how to get a driver’s license, or figuring out the transit system. Write to your government officials or ask for borders to be opened and the asylum process to be more transparent. Donate your time or energy to organizations serving refugees in your local city or abroad.”
This World Refugee Day, try to recognize the reality of refugees around the world. We encourage you to join in on discussions and community dialogues occurring near you to explore refugee issues. Utilize this day to commemorate and start ongoing efforts to advocate for refugees year-round. We hope these ideas help us all take a step closer to building a world that embraces compassion and justice.
Global Bookshelves International is an independent publishing house. Through publishing underrepresented perspectives, we strive to build community through literacy. For more information, please visit globalbookshelves.com.
