Plant Based News Appoints Lucy Danziger as Editorial Director
Plant Based News (PBN), a digital platform for vegan news, health, nutrition, and lifestyle, announces the hiring of Lucy Danziger as its new Editorial Director
We are excited to welcome Lucy Danziger to our team as Editorial Director. Her remarkable background and commitment to promoting a healthy, plant-based lifestyle make her an ideal match.”LONDON, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Based News (PBN), a premier digital platform for vegan news, health, nutrition, and lifestyle boasting 3.2 million social media followers and 80 million monthly impressions, proudly announces the hiring of Lucy Danziger as its new Editorial Director. This key appointment was made possible through the success of PBN Digital, Plant Based News' in-house advertising and creative agency, which offers advertising solutions to mission-driven brands in the conscious living, plant-based & ethical business sector.
Lucy Danziger is a seasoned magazine editor, writer, well-being expert, and strategic content creator, contributing an abundance of experience to PBN. She previously served as the American editor-in-chief of Self magazine and most recently held the position of Editorial Director at The Beet, a plant-based healthy living guide. She has also worked at a number of other prestigious outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vogue, Allure, Time, and USA Today. She has made appearances on numerous television shows, including Today, The View, and Good Morning America.
In her new capacity at PBN, Lucy will lead the editorial direction, focusing on sustainability, plant-based health, nutrition, recipes, culture, ethical travel, fitness, animal welfare, and many other topics.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Lucy Danziger to our team as Editorial Director," said Klaus Mitchell, Founder of Plant Based News. "Her remarkable background and commitment to promoting a healthy, plant-based lifestyle make her an ideal match for our evolving platform. With Lucy at the helm, we are confident that Plant Based News will soar to new heights and continue to be a leading voice in the plant-based community."
PBN Co-founder Robbie Lockie added, "Our goal is to empower and inspire millions of readers into trying the plant-based lifestyle. We believe we can achieve this milestone and make a significant impact in promoting a sustainable and compassionate way of life."
It follows in the footsteps of PBN recently appointing Ashley Renne Nsonwu as Kids Content Editor. As an accomplished environmental and animal advocate, author, and vegan mom, Ashley will be bringing a wealth of experience to PBN, supporting the platform's social media presence while focusing on kid-friendly, plant-based content.
About Plant Based News
Plant Based News is a leading source for the latest news, information, and expert opinions on plant-based living. With a mission to inspire change through information, PBN covers a broad range of topics from health and nutrition to environmental news, animal welfare, and beyond. Through diverse content such as articles, videos, and podcasts, PBN aims to engage both plant-based and non-plant-based audiences and promote a more sustainable and compassionate lifestyle.
