Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic accredited in Turkmenistan

20/06/2023

On June 19, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova received her credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to Turkmenistan Viktor Boretsky.

On behalf of the Head of Turkmenistan, the head of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post, wishing him success in his noble mission to strengthen fruitful cooperation between the two states.

The Ambassador of the friendly country conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the leadership of the Slovak Republic to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and all the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, the diplomat was informed in detail about the main directions of the domestic and foreign policy of independent neutral Turkmenistan, the large-scale reforms initiated by the Head of State, as well as the implementation of major projects of regional and international importance.

As part of the exchange of views on the expansion of Turkmen-Slovak cooperation, promising areas of bilateral cooperation were identified, taking into account the priorities of the state development of both countries.

The Ambassador was also familiarized with the structure and multilateral activities of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan. In this context, mutual interest was expressed in intensifying inter-parliamentary relations, including through authoritative international and regional organizations.

At the end of the meeting, Viktor Boretsky assured that, as the plenipotentiary representative of the Slovak Republic in Turkmenistan, he would contribute to the further development of a multifaceted partnership that meets the long-term interests of the two states and their peoples.