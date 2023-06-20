The delegation of Turkmenistan takes part in the High-Level Counter-Terrorism Week at the UN Headquarters

20/06/2023

The delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev participates on June 19-20, 2023 in the events within the framework of the High-Level Counter-Terrorism Week in New York.

On June 19, the head of the delegation spoke at the second session of the main event - the Meeting of the Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of the UN Member States.

In his speech, V.Hajiyev noted the need to strengthen the mechanism of the updated Action Plan for the implementation of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia and continue the efforts of the countries of the region within the framework of the Dushanbe process.

At the national level, Turkmenistan continues to implement the National Strategy and Action Plan to prevent violent extremism and counter terrorism.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister held bilateral meetings with UN Under-Secretary-General, Head of the Counter-Terrorism Directorate Vladimir Voronkov, as well as Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) Natalia Gherman.

During the meeting with V.Voronkov, issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN on the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy were discussed. In particular, a range of issues related to the development of a multilateral partnership between the member states of the Organization, aimed at creating effective mechanisms to ensure the effective implementation of obligations in the field of combating international terrorism, extremism and other threats, was touched upon.

The parties paid special attention to the implementation of the Regional Action Plan for Central Asia for the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The issues of strengthening international legal cooperation, the implementation of the international legal framework for the fight against terrorism were also considered.

During the conversation with N.German, V.Hajiyev reported on the efforts made by Turkmenistan in the fight against terrorism and promotion of regional stability, and expressed the country's readiness to continue close cooperation with the UN and its partners to solve urgent transnational problems.

In turn, N.German highly appreciated the commitment of Turkmenistan to regional peace and security and expressed gratitude for the contribution of Turkmenistan to strengthening cooperation with the UN counter-terrorism units.

In particular, the possibilities for organizing a visit of the CPC mission to Turkmenistan in 2024 were discussed. The participation of the Turkmen delegation at a high level in such events underlines the firm commitment of Turkmenistan to the fight against terrorism and ensuring regional and global security.