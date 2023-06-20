Dental Infection Control Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% by 2033: Visiongain

/EIN News/ -- As per the report by Visiongain, the Dental Infection Control Market was valued at US$1,838.5 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Visiongain has published a new report entitled Dental Infection Control 2023-2033 Forecasts by Product Type (Equipment, Consumables and Single-Use Products), by Equipment (Ultrasonic Cleaning Units, Sterilization Equipment, Other Equipment), by Consumables (Dental Unit Waterline (DUWL) Management Products, Saliva Ejectors, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Cleaning and Sterilization Consumables, Other Consumables), by End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Other End-Users), AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

How Tele-dentistry and other Technological Advancements in Dentistry impacted Dental Infection Control Market?

Tele-dentistry and other technological advancements have dramatically reshaped the dental infection control market, influencing product development, consumption patterns, and market growth. While tele-dentistry reduces the frequency of physical appointments and direct infection risk, it has unexpectedly driven market innovation and growth. Specifically, sectors like personal protective equipment (PPE) and sterilization equipment that have adapted, introducing enhanced PPEs for remote settings and more efficient, portable sterilization units. Additionally, new products like smart sterilizers and AI-powered UV cleaning devices are ensuring infection control in diverse settings.

Moreover, tele-dentistry has amplified dental care accessibility, resulting in more frequent appointments and an increased emphasis on preventative and advanced procedures, including aesthetic dentistry. Regular virtual consultations have led to early issue detection and proactive treatment suggestions, boosting complex procedures that necessitate stricter infection control measures. Consequently, demand for related products, such as ultrasonic cleaning units, sterilization equipment, and specialized consumables, has increased.

In essence, while tele-dentistry might seem to reduce the immediate need for certain infection control products, it has indirectly stimulated the market. This growth is driven by an increased focus on advanced procedures requiring stringent infection control measures, and the market's innovative response to these evolving needs.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/dental-infections-control-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 250+-page report provides 100 tables and 148 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the Dental Infection Control market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Dental Infection Control. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, process, upstream, downstream, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing Dental Infection Control market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Demand for Dental Procedures Due to Increasing Prevalence of Dental Issues and Aesthetic Consciousness

The growth of the dental infection control market is majorly influenced by the rising prevalence of dental problems and growing aesthetic consciousness. As dental health issues and cosmetic dental procedures increase, a parallel rise in demand for infection control product will ensure safe and hygienic treatments. The demographic trend of an aging global population further contributes to this demand. Government initiatives, societal emphasis on physical appearance, and the increasing need for infection control in an aging population are significant market growth drivers.

The Transformation of Regulations towards high Standards

Regulatory changes, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, have propelled the dental infection control market's growth. Authorities worldwide have tightened infection control regulations, resulting in a surge in demand for high-standard infection control products. This shift in regulations has led to increased use of existing products and innovation in the field. This regulatory landscape has spurred investments in advanced infection control equipment and consumables, significantly fuelling market growth.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/dental-infections-control-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Medial Tourism and Emerging Markets Provide Avenues for Unprecedented Growth.

Medical tourism, an increasing demand for cosmetic dental procedures, and robust growth in emerging markets present promising opportunities for the dental infection control market. The booming medical tourism sector, particularly in countries like Mexico, India, and Thailand, has resulted in a surge in demand for dental infection control products and services. As more individuals opt for affordable, high-quality healthcare abroad, stringent infection control measures become paramount, especially in a post-COVID world. Simultaneously, societal norms favouring aesthetics have driven a rise in cosmetic dental procedures, further stimulating demand for rigorous infection control protocols and products. This trend is not confined to developed nations alone; emerging markets with burgeoning middle-class populations are also witnessing an uptick in demand for cosmetic dentistry. Furthermore, the growth of the healthcare sector in emerging economies, bolstered by improved access to dental care and growing oral health awareness, offers significant expansion opportunities for dental infection control. Government initiatives promoting oral health, increasing competition in dental markets, and rising middle-class expenditure on healthcare services are some of the catalysts driving this growth. In summary, these trends offer a vibrant landscape for the proliferation of dental infection control, poised for sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape

The landscape of the dental infection control market is shaped by several key players, each adopting various strategies for market dominance and growth. Leading companies in this sector include 3M, Coltene, DENTALEZ, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Envista, GC Orthodontics, Henry Schein, Medicom, Patterson Companies, and Steris Corporation. These companies have implemented a wide range of strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, substantial investment in research and development, strategic collaborations and partnerships, business expansion at a regional level, and the introduction of new products to meet the evolving needs of the dental infection control sector. Furthermore, local companies and distributors in developing markets are also influencing the market significantly. These local players leverage regional nuances to innovate and compete, thereby driving market diversity and product advancements.

Recent Developments

On March 2023, COLTENE Holding AG (SWX: CLTN) announced its Endo Guide initiative to offer education to endodontic professionals on how practices can benefit from the company's extensive range of products and services.

In July 2022, Medicom Group Inc., a major provider of PPE for dental applications opened new manufacturing facility at Innoparc Albatros, dedicated to producing and improving materials for PPE, and surgical masks.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact: