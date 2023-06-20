UM teams win prizes at National Structure Design Contest on Information Technology for College Students

MACAU, June 20 - Two teams of students from the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) won a second prize and a third prize in the Fifth National Structure Design Contest on Information Technology for College Students. The competition attracted 2,266 teams from 328 higher education institutions across China, and the UM teams are the only teams from Hong Kong and Macao to have won the prizes in the competition.

Guided by Associate Professor Lam Chi Chiu and Research Assistant Professor Wong Mun On in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering of the FST, students of the two teams—Ho Man Hin, Qiao Yutong, and Zhao Haomiao (Team 1), and Li Yuchong and Hu Yifan (Team 2)—analysed the structural load characteristics of a building and optimised its model structure to ensure that their design solutions met national codes and standards in terms of structural stability. The two teams won a second prize and a third prize respectively.

UM has always placed great emphasis on education and is committed to promoting the holistic development of students. The university also nurtures talent in different fields by integrating emerging technologies into teaching. The outstanding performance of the UM students in the contest reflects their innovative thinking and problem-solving ability.

The contest was jointly organised by the Education Working Committee of the China Civil Engineering Society and Tsinghua University, with assistance from the South China University of Technology, Harbin Institute of Technology, Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology, Guangdong Civil and Architectural Society, Architectural Design and Research Institute of Guangdong Province, and China Architecture and Building Press.