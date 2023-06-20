[Return with Remarkable Results] Macao Enterprises Pursue Business Opportunities of Cutting-edge Technologies during the 9th CSITF

MACAU, June 20 - “The 9th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF)” concluded successfully on 17 June. The delegates from technology and innovation enterprises of Macao and Hengqin have harvested remarkable results with their first participation in the event as exhibitors.

Creating a new environment for technology and innovation via the new pattern of Macao-Hengqin synergy

Deputy Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (“the Cooperation Zone”) Zhang Ge said that CSITF provides Macao and Hengqin enterprises with an excellent platform for science and technology exchanges. In the future, the authority of Hengqin will launch more support policies for the related industry to help technology enterprises better leverage the advantages of the new pattern of synergistic industrial development – “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing”, so as to create a favorable environment for technology and innovation hand in hand.

Exploring cutting-edge business opportunities for technology and innovation at CSITF

During the three-day event, nine technology and innovation enterprises coming from Macao and the Co-operation Zone showcased a number of technology innovation products and services to worldwide participants. Among them, a Macao technology enterprise established an initial co-operation intent with a financial enterprise, and both parties planned to sign a co-operation agreement at a later date.

CSITF also provides an opportunity for Macao technology and innovation enterprises to meet with their local peers. Some of them noticed the possibilities of co-operation, and planned proceed with the further discussion after returning to Macao. Besides, some enterprise has received quotation requests from 5 to 6 mainland enterprises in a single day, thrilling by attracting high attention in such a short time, and also believing that the products could “go global” by marketing in the international stage of CSITF.

Leveraging the function as the China-PSCs platform to help domestic technology and innovation enterprises to go global

According to a Macao technology company, functioning as the China-PSCs platform, Macao can help domestic enterprises leverage the existing enterprise network in Europe and South America to achieve globalisation. An enterprise from the Co-operation Zone pointed out that CSITF enables enterprises to expand business, and he is so glad that their design service and solution development have won the recognition from their customers.

Stationing in Hengqin to expand business in the Greater Bay Area

Moreover, a delegate from Shanghai said that he learned more about the technology and innovation environment of Macao and Hengqin at CSITF, and also intended to set up a representative office in Hengqin to further explore business in the Greater Bay Area. Another Shanghai entrepreneur added that, he had a business talk with an enterprise from the Co-operation Zone, and an initial co-operation intent was established between them on cross-border trade through the business matching at the “Sharing Opportunities, Building New Technologies” Macao Science and Technology Investment Promotion Conference.

In-depth understanding of technology and innovation development in Macao

According to a delegate from the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, this year’s CSITF facilitated a better understanding of the scope and level of Macao’s technology and innovation sector, which does not only cover medical facilities, artificial intelligence, robots and among others, but also is having good practices in many aspects such as the government-industry-research collaboration.