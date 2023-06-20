Malt Ingredient Market Size Rapidly Increasing Worldwide, Forecast To 2031

Large scale application of malt in food industry & surge in demand for flavored beer or craft beer will expedite the growth of the global malt ingredient market

Rise in manufacture of craft beer and surge in acceptance of malt as natural sweetener will expedite the growth of the global malt ingredient market ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Malt Ingredient Market was valued at $20.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $8,604.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11,087.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 2.7%. One of the most common cereal grains, malt, is made from barley, which is first soaked in water before being dried in hot water.

Places with attractive ambiance are always the reason for consumers to choose a certain bar or pub. Presently, alcohol consumption is rapidly associated with memorable drinking experiences and well-served meals as consumers are becoming more experimental and social. Bengaluru, India, is called the ‘pub capital’ of the country. The city has witnessed a big jump in the number of RVB (retail vend of beer) licenses — which permit establishments to run as pubs issued over the last four years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the global malt ingredients market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Malt Ingredient Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the Malt Ingredient Market Analysis are – Axereal, Barmalt, Briess Malt & Ingredients, Cargill, Inc., CereX BV, Crisp Malting, GrainCorp Limited, Groupe Soufflet, Holland Malt, Imperial Malt Limited, Malteurop, Maltexco S.A., Malt products, Muntons plc, Pure malt, Rahr Corporation and Simpsons Malt Limited.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

The malt ingredients market is segmented on form, type, application and region. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid On the basis of type the market is classified into barley, wheat and rye. On the basis of application, the market is classified into dairy and frozen products, bakery and confectionery, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On basis of the application, the alcoholic beverages segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing four-fifths of the global malt ingredient market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031 due to the increase in demand for alcoholic beverages across the globe. In addition, benefits such as low cost of malt base further adds to its market attractiveness. However, the dairy and frozen products segment is set to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in consumption for different types of functions as well as fortified beverages owing to the rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the beverages. According to Malt Products Corporation, almost one-third of consumers have increased their consumption of nutrient-oriented beverages in the last five years and now most of these target customers seek products with natural and clean ingredients.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> On the basis of type, the barley segment had the dominating Malt Ingredient Market Size in the year 2021.

-> On the basis of form, the liquid segment had the dominating Malt Ingredient Market Size in the year 2021.

-> On the basis of application, the alcoholic beverages segment dominated the global market in the year 2021, however, dairy and frozen products is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the Malt Ingredient Market Forecast period.

-> On the basis of region, North America dominated the global market in the year 2021.

Based on the types, the barley segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global malt ingredient market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. Malting barley is varietal and tastes different depending upon its strain and where it is grown. Barley oriented specialty malt has been gaining higher traction in the craft brewery industry due to its characteristic flavor.

