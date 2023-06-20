Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market- CAGR of 6.8% Expected in the Forecast Period (2023-30)

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) systems are electronic platforms used in healthcare settings to facilitate the ordering of medical tests, medications, and other interventions by physicians and other authorized healthcare professionals. These systems replace traditional paper-based methods of ordering, improving efficiency, accuracy, and patient safety.

Companies: Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• North America: U.S. and Canada.

• Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

• Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe.

• Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

• Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East.

• Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

CPOE systems typically include features such as clinical decision support tools, drug interaction checking, allergy alerts, and electronic documentation. They allow healthcare providers to electronically order medications, laboratory tests, imaging studies, and other medical procedures, which are then transmitted directly to the appropriate departments or personnel for execution. The market for CPOE systems has been growing steadily over the years due to the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and the need for improved patient safety and workflow efficiency in healthcare settings. These systems offer numerous benefits, such as reducing medication errors, improving communication between healthcare providers, streamlining order processing, and facilitating regulatory compliance. Various factors are driving the growth of the CPOE Systems market. These include government initiatives to promote the use of EHRs and health information technology, increasing awareness about patient safety, the need for healthcare organizations to comply with regulatory requirements, and the growing demand for integrated healthcare systems that improve overall efficiency and quality of care.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The computerized physician order entry systems market can be segmented on the basis of type of system, mode of delivery, component and end users as follows:

Type of System

Integrated

Standalone

Mode of Delivery

Cloud

On-premise

Web-based

Component

Software

Hardware

Services

End User

Hospitals

Clinics and nursing homes

Home health agencies

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

‣ Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

‣ To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks). – To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.

‣ To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

‣ To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.

𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄𝐒 & 𝐏𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes

a. Threat of New Entrants

b. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

c. Bargaining Power of Buyers

d. Threat of Substitute Products or Services

e. Competitive Rivalry

And PESTLE analysis is conducted that includes

✧ Political Factors: Government policies, regulations, and political stability that may affect the industry.

✧ Economic Factors: Economic conditions, including growth rates, inflation, exchange rates, and interest rates that can impact the market.

✧ Sociocultural Factors: Cultural norms, demographics, social attitudes, and lifestyle trends that influence consumer behavior.

✧ Technological Factors: Technological advancements, innovation, and the rate of technological change that can disrupt or benefit the industry.

✧ Legal Factors: Laws and regulations, such as employment laws, health and safety standards, and intellectual property rights, that impact the industry.

✧ Environmental Factors: Environmental concerns, sustainability initiatives, and climate change regulations that affect the industry's operations.

By conducting a thorough analysis using these frameworks, a market research report provides a holistic understanding of the market dynamics, competitive landscape, and external influences on the industry.

