Saudi Arabia Set to Witness the Birth of a Cutting-Edge Joint Venture between 5SKYE and Bahra Electric
5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure and Bahra Electric unite forces to introduce the Intelli-Tower™AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A ground-breaking moment beckoned as 5SKYE and Bahra Electric, two visionary entities, executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a transformative joint venture. Together, they are poised to introduce the Intelli-Tower™, an innovative line of far edge cloud data centres, to the burgeoning Saudi Arabian market and the GCC region.
The MOU signing ceremony, in the distinguished presence of His Excellency Khalid A Al-Falih, marked a significant milestone in the realm of digital infrastructure development. As Saudi Arabia continues to stride forward as a global technology hub, this partnership aims to support the nation's digital transformation journey in line with the country’s Vision 2030.
5SKYE, an innovative provider of advanced small cell, far edge cloud solutions and, Bahra Electric, renowned as a leading manufacturer of electrical equipment in Saudi Arabia that exports to over 45 countries, have recognised the tremendous potential of far edge cloud and other digital offerings. Together with 5SKYE’s innovation and Bahra Electric’s deep local experience, the companies seek to continue to capitalise on the increased demand to localise cutting edge technology. and bring this expertise to the KSA market with an added benefit of local production capability.
The Intelli-Tower™ is an innovative small cell, micro far edge cloud data centre and offers unparalleled performance, reliability, and scalability, catering to the evolving needs of businesses and 5G use cases in the digital age.
Through this joint venture, 5SKYE and Bahra Electric aim to harness their collective strengths, combining their extensive industry knowledge and technical expertise to deliver exceptional solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence, advanced security measures, and sustainable energy practices, the Intelli-Tower™ is poised to redefine the standards of access to 5G densification and cloud computing in Saudi Arabia and beyond.
The MOU signing ceremony, attended by HE Khalid A Al-Falih, esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders, signifies the commitment of all parties involved to foster innovation, enhance technological capabilities, and accelerate digital adoption in the Kingdom. This collaboration serves as a testament to Saudi Arabia's position as a regional technology powerhouse, driving economic growth and attracting global investment.
The deal has been supported by Margarete Schramböck, former Minister of Austria for Digital and Economy, herself being an experienced executive with a wealth of digital experiences and knowledge of both business cultures.
