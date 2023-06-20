Smart Gas Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Smart Gas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Smart Gas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s smart gas market forecast, the smart gas market size is predicted to reach a value of $43.29 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.32 per cent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global smart gas industry is due to the increased usage of natural gas. The North America region is expected to hold the largest smart gas market share. Major smart gas companies include General Electric Company, Itron Inc, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Group, Landis+Gyr Inc.
Smart Gas Market Segments
● By Device: Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)
● By Solution: Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Geographical Information System (GIS), Enterprise Asset Management, Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Meter Data Analytics, Gas Leak Detection, Meter Data Management (MDM)
● By Service: System Integration, Program Management, Installation
● By End-User: Commercial And Industrial, Residential
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A smart gas refers to a distribution gas network that uses innovative digital solutions to integrate renewable gas sources and hydrogen cost-effectively to accomplish total decarbonization and develop links with other energy carriers and industries.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Smart Gas Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Smart Gas Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
