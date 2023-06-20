Global Construction Paints And Coatings Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Construction Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s construction paints and coatings market forecast, the construction paints and coatings market size is predicted to reach a value of $70.82 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.32 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global construction paints and coatings industry is due to the rising new construction projects. The North America region is expected to hold the largest construction paints and coatings market share. Major construction paints and coatings market companies include PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., Sherwin Williams Company, Asian Paints Ltd..
Construction Paints And Coatings Market Segments
● By Product Type: Solvent-Borne Technologies, Water-Borne Coating, Power Coating, High Solids/ Radiation Cure, Other Product Types
● By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyester, Alkyd
● By Application: Residential, Commercial, Automotive And Aviation, Medical And Healthcare
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Construction paints refer to a mixture or dispersion of opaque pigments or powders in a liquid or solvent. Coatings include varnishes and inorganic binders which are examples of additional substances that can be related to paint in their application.
