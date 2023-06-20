Global Road Freight Transport Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Road Freight Transport Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Road Freight Transport Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s road freight transport market forecast, the road freight transport market size is predicted to reach a value of $127.27 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global road freight transport industry is due to the increasing cross-border trade. The North America region is expected to hold the largest road freight transport market share. Major road freight transport companies include Cargo Carriers Ltd., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG.

Road Freight Transport Market Segments

● By Type of Carrier: Full Truckload, Less-Than-Truckload

● By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle By Operation: Domestic, International

● By End-User: Agriculture, Fishing And Forestry, Construction, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Mining And Quarrying, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Road freight transport refers to the movement of commodities by motor vehicles via a network of roads from one point to another (a place of loading and unloading). It is defined as shipping by road between two locations, regardless of the place in which the vehicle is registered. It is primarily used to give door-to-door service for all freight deliveries.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Road Freight Transport Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Road Freight Transport Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

