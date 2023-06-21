Business Reporter: The automation of flexible workforce recruitment
How an app-based nursing agency can cut NHS expenses spent on agency and bank workersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, James Lock, founder and CEO of Altrix, an app-based nursing agency, talks about how some of the costs of flexible workforce recruitment could be saved by the NHS and paid out to nurses thanks to an uber-like automated system. Currently, the NHS has 43,000 full-time equivalent vacancies, which amounts to 10 per cent of all nurse roles. As a result, 1.7 million hours need to be staffed by flexible workforce via agencies, half of which remains unfilled at the time of the shift. Meanwhile, only 450 of the existing 1,400 nursing agencies are on the approved NHS framework.
Altrix has undertaken to address this problem by automating flexible workforce recruitment to reduce related costs for the NHS by £50-100 million, so that hourly rates for fully qualified, vetted healthcare professionals can increase. The marketplace Altrix has created is transparent in terms of pricing where special emphasis is given to maintaining compliance standards. With locum agencies costing global healthcare providers $46 billion (£35.9 billion) per year, the adaptability and scalability of the solution ensures that the app-based automated tool has an excellent growth potential. Currently, Altrix has 1,600 fully compliant members available across England and Wales, which it plans to increase to 7,600 by 2026. Having met required standards, members can self-book shifts for themselves via the app.
To learn more about how Altrix’s app can address NHS staffing shortages , read the article.
About Altrix
Altrix is one of the UK’s leading technology led workforce management partners. Born out of the Altrix team’s in-depth experience of working in the National Health Service, recruitment and tech, its streamlined, efficient processes help place the best healthcare professionals within the heart of the NHS, providing a safe, reliable and flexible workforce. Altrix currently partners with around 60 NHS Trusts in England and Wales, and about 40 per cent of their communicated demand remains available to Altrix to fulfil at the time the shift starts.
